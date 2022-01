Attack On Titan Final Season (Part 2) kicked off with a thrilling new anime episode that has fans on the edge of their seats – and not just because of the bloody Titan vs. Titan (vs. Titan) action we got! When we left Attack on Titan last year, the forces of Paradis Island weren't just staring down the barrel of a gun from their enemies across the sea in Marley; Paradis itself was split in civil strife, centered around those loyal to Eren Jaeger and those not. And, by the end of Attack On Titan Episode 76, the question of Eren's true motives is the one left hanging over the entire series!

