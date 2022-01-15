ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City turn screw in title race as Norwich add to Rafael Benitez woes

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YYz5a_0dmkamGe00

Kevin De Bruyne scored a superb winner as Manchester City moved 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

The Belgian playmaker curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.

It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gxCj5_0dmkamGe00
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was unable to stop Kevin de Bruyne’s second-half strike (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

The victory possibly ended the Londoners’ title chances. Liverpool, 14 points behind City but with two games in hand, may now be the only side that could realistically hope to deny Pep Guardiola a fourth crown in five years.

Joao Pedro snatched a priceless victory from Newcastle’s grasp as Watford claimed a 1-1 draw.

The Portuguese frontman headed the Hornets level three minutes from time to stun St James’ Park in the fight for Premier League survival.

Eddie Howe’s men looked to have won it through Allan Saint-Maximin’s superb 49th-minute strike but they retreated as the visitors sought a way back into the game, and ultimately were made to pay for their passivity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLBoG_0dmkamGe00
Allan Saint-Maximin celebrates for the hosts after putting Newcastle ahead (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Norwich secured their first league victory since November with a 2-1 win over Everton at Carrow Road to inflict more pressure on Rafael Benitez.

The travelling fans were calling for Benitez to leave before the game started and two goals in quick succession, Adam Idah adding to an own goal by Michael Keane, did little to improve their mood.

Richarlison pulled one back for the visitors with a perfectly-timed bicycle kick but the Toffees failed to salvage a point and remain without a league win since the start of December.

Wolves survived a late Southampton fightback to maintain their European push.

Raul Jimenez’s penalty, Conor Coady’s first Molineux goal for six years and Adama Traore’s injury-time effort earned a 3-1 win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nfi8h_0dmkamGe00
Wolves moved ahead of Southampton in the table following a 3-1 win at Molineux (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

James Ward-Prowse’s stunning free-kick pulled a goal back for the Saints and Romain Perraud hit the bar just before Traore sealed victory for the hosts.

Bruno Lage’s side were not at their vibrant best but it was enough to squeeze past the Saints to sit eighth.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rafael Benitez says Everton future ‘not in my hands’ after Norwich defeat

Rafael Benitez insisted he came to Everton to “fix issues” that had arisen over the last few years after the 2-1 defeat at Norwich piled more pressure on the Spaniard. Everton travelled to Carrow Road without a league win since the start of December and defeat against a Norwich team which had been on a six-match losing streak without scoring a single goal will not have eased tensions between the fans and the manager.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Norwich register massive victory as Everton fans turn on Rafael Benitez

Norwich secured their first Premier League victory since November with a 2-1 win over Everton which piled more pressure on Rafael Benitez. Everton travelled to Carrow Road without a league win since the start of December and defeat against a Norwich team which had been on a six-match losing streak without scoring a single goal will not have eased tensions between the fans and the manager.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

The numbers behind Rafael Benitez’s Everton downfall

Rafael Benitez’s sacking by Everton saw him leave as one of the club’s least successful Premier League managers. Benitez’s unhappy spell at Goodison Park lasted just 22 games in all competitions, with just one win in his last 13 league games. His win percentage of just under...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Who could succeed Rafael Benitez as Everton manager?

Rafael Benitez’s departure from Everton has thrown open another managerial vacancy and some interesting names are already being lined up to replace the 61-year-old Spaniard. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the potential contenders to replace him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Conor Coady
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Bruno Lage
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
punditarena.com

Rafael Benitez issues statement after being sacked by Everton

Benitez has broken his silence. Rafael Benitez has broken his silence after he was relieved of his duties as Everton boss on Sunday afternoon. The former Liverpool boss issued a statement just hours after he officially left the club, in the aftermath of their dire 2-1 defeat away to Norwich City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

What now for Everton after departure of Rafael Benitez?

The end of Rafael Benitez’s misguided and disjointed 200-day reign at Goodison Park has left Everton looking for a seventh permanent manager in six years. However, the problems at the club run deeper than what has been happening on the pitch in the last six months.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Everton line up Roberto Martinez to replace sacked Rafael Benitez

Everton want Roberto Martinez as their next manager, possibly on an interim basis until the end of the season, following the sacking of Rafael Benitez after less than 200 days in charge. If appointed it would represent a remarkable return for Martinez who was at Goodison Park from 2013-16 before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rooney and Lampard linked with Everton job as Ferguson takes training

Duncan Ferguson oversaw Everton training on Tuesday amid reports linking Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard with the club’s managerial vacancy.The Toffees are looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.It has been reported that Rooney, the former Everton forward currently managing Derby, and ex-Chelsea boss Lampard are set to be interviewed for the post.Having on Tuesday taken what was the team’s first training session since Benitez’s dismissal, Ferguson could be in caretaker charge when they host Aston Villa on Saturday.The Scot, another former Everton player who has been part of their coaching staff since 2014,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwich City#Liverpool#The Premier League#Belgian#Londoners#Portuguese#Hornets#Wolves#Southampton#European#Molineux
BBC

Everton: The candidates to replace Rafael Benitez as Toffees boss

The unhappy marriage between Rafael Benitez and Everton has come to an end. Defeat by Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday proved the final straw, his departure coming just seven months into a three-year contract. Attention will now turn to finding his successor. Action needs to be swift, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Everton must take opportunity for a complete cultural reset after Rafa Benitez sacking

When it comes to news like Rafa Benitez’s sacking at Everton, much of the story usually centres on how “upbeat” the players now are, and how they felt he was taking them down.That is true, but this whole episode is really about something so much bigger. If the football side of the club finally sees sense, it should be the start of something new; a proper fresh start. It kind of has to be, since the hierarchy of the club has been hollowed out as a consequence of Benitez.That is his “legacy”.Benitez’s entire reign was really the end result of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool resist Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane narrative conditioning their season

The theme pre-match had extended to the focus in the aftermath of an exacting 3-0 victory over Brentford, which catapulted Liverpool above Chelsea and loosely within reach of Manchester City at the Premier League summit.Just as, ahead of the encounter, he referenced the external din over the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp circled it in his post-match briefing. The anaemic attack during the goalless draw against 10-man Arsenal in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final raised obvious concerns, slightly lifted by contributions in front of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Manchester City enter the transfer race for Sevilla’s defensive wall

Manchester City have entered the race for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, but faces competition from Chelsea and Real Madrid, reports El Nacional. After joining Sevilla from Bordeaux in the summer of 2019, Jules Kounde, 23, has quickly established himself as one of Europe’s best young defenders. The France international helped Sevilla win the UEFA Europa League trophy in the 2019/20 campaign and has been a key player in the Julen Lopetegui-managed side’s surge up the table in La Liga this term.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy