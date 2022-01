Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive into season 4 episode 12? Just as you would expect, there are a few things to dive into here. So where should we begin? The best place is, unfortunately, with getting the bad news out of the way. Alas, we’re going to see the flagship show in the FBI franchise off the air not only this week, but also the week that follows. There is no specific reason for the hiatus, other than that the network clearly wants to save as many installments as possible for late winter/early spring. The plan for now is for FBI and its fellow shows to return on Tuesday, February 1 — the title for the first FBI show back is “Under Pressure,” but at the time of this publication, there is no synopsis as to what’s coming up there.

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO