Even with mortgage rates on the rise, plenty of homeowners can still improve their finances by refinancing — albeit far fewer than just weeks ago. At current mortgage rates, 7.1 million mortgage holders could lower their interest rate by at least 0.75 percentage points and are well-qualified to do so. That’s down from 11 million borrowers at the end of December and from a high of nearly 20 million in 2020, according to mortgage data provider Black Knight.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO