ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Better Call Saul season 6: Are Breaking Bad references that important?

cartermatt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we approach Better Call Saul season 6, it’s inevitable that there are going to be questions here and there about Breaking Bad tie-ins. We’re getting so close to the timeline of that show, so of course it’d be great to get references aplenty to it!....

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

The Ozark season 4 trailer has everyone breaking bad

The end is coming for Wendy and Marty Byrde. The fourth and final season of Ozark is approaching on Netflix, and a new trailer for Part 1 makes clear that the threats will come from every direction. Threats are nothing new for the Byrdes, who by this point have stared...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Has a Theory on Show’s Ending

The smash-hit television show “Better Call Saul” will be returning soon for its sixth and final season and fans are ready. “Better Call Saul” is a spinoff of the insanely successful “Breaking Bad” series that concluded several years ago. The show dives deep into the roots of one of Breaking Bad’s most loved characters, Saul Goodman. But everyone’s favorite criminal lawyer wasn’t always the sleazy attorney we now know him as. Before he became Saul Goodman, Jimmy McGill was an honest and hard-working legal professional with a high sense of moral. In “Better Call Saul” we follow Jimmy’s transformation from a high-character, law-abiding citizen into the dirtbag we know as Saul Goodman. Bob Odenkirk is brilliant as Saul/Jimmy, earning rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Now, Odenkirk is gearing up for one final season of the “Breaking Bad” prequel.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Most Satisfying Death Scenes from Breaking Bad

What constitutes a brilliant crime drama? Is it a compelling storyline filled with twists and turns, or prolific actors are able to being life to unforgettable characters? AMC’s Breaking Bad contains all this and so much more. It’s no wonder the series’ successful five-season run is still widely referenced to and talked about up to this day. The show has set the bar so high, the world of crime drama has never been the same again. The series followed the life of Walter White, portrayed by Bryan Cranston (Trumbo), an underpaid and overqualified high school chemistry teacher diagnosed with stage-three lung cancer. In order to secure his family’s financial future before he dies, Walter teams up with his former student, Jesse Pinkman, portrayed by Aaron Paul (Big Love), to venture on a life of crime by producing and distributing crystal meth. Here are five clips from the series that show us the most satisfying death scenes (in no particular order):
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Camino#Cinnabon
TVOvermind

The Top Five Characters on Better Call Saul

Sometime in 2022, Better Call Saul will drop the sixth and final season of the spectacular character study on the world’s most shady lawyer, Saul Goodman. With so many emotions running high going into the last season, this list will focus on the five best characters that have come and gone from the Breaking Bad prequel. Please note, there will be some spoilers so don’t read if you haven’t managed to catch up with the show just yet.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Five Better Call Saul Spinoffs That Could Totally Work

When Better Call Saul debuted in 2015, many people were nervous that it wouldn’t live up to the high standard that had been set by its predecessor, Breaking Bad. However, Better Call Saul quickly quieted the doubters. The show has proven to be just as exciting and entertaining as Breaking Bad, and the series eventually developed a fan base of its own. Now that Better Call Saul is getting ready to enter its sixth and final season, fans are starting to wonder if there’s any gas in the tank for another spin-off. While there’s no official word that there will be another show, we’ve got some ideas on where the characters could go next. Let’s talk about five Better Call Saul spinoffs that could actually work.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Are There Any Redeeming Characters on Breaking Bad?

One of the great things about Breaking Bad is its bold ability to cast practically every character you encounter in a bad light. Not every character along the way commits crimes, and certainly, there are several that never committed the worst crime of all, which is murder, but nobody gets out of this series unscathed. Well, maybe Walt Jr. and Holly, but they were kids, and Walt Jr.’s lifelong psychological issues are probably assured based on how it all ends. Characters like Skyler, Saul Goodman, Lydia-Rodarte Quayle, and others all commit felonies and exist as accomplices in both Madrigal and Walt’s criminal activities, but there is room for comparison when comparing these characters to characters such as Walt, Jesse, Gus, Mike, Todd, Tuco, et al. Like The Sopranos, you cannot help but wonder how everybody will make out after the series finale airs. Can anybody find redemption in the wake of the fallout of the story’s final act? I think this is certainly true, but the characters who can are few and far between. Some of the characters in this list do terrible things, and yes, a few of these characters will inspire more than one eye roll just by seeing their names. But all hope is not lost for these characters (those who survived that is), and it is almost certain that what they experienced during Walt’s reign of breaking bad has now given them a new outlook on going with the flow and not disrupting the social order just to “feel something.” Spoilers ahead…
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Breaking Bad’: Where Did the Series Film at

Breaking Bad was an iconic show of the early 2010s on AMC. It was a show, much like its spinoff series Better Call Saul, that grabbed the attention of millions of folks. All around the world. One of the more unique elements of the program, outside of its brilliant production from Vince Gilligan, was where the show took place. It was set in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A very different location for a show all across the board. However, was the show actually filmed there? Well, it was shot where the show said they were.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Does Jon Huertas know Miguel’s fate?

What happens to Miguel in the future on This Is Us? We know that’s one of the biggest questions out there. This is a character who ends up married to Rebecca and yet, he hasn’t been seen yet in the flash-forwards. This leads, of course to a number of questions. Is he dead? Did he leave her? Is he just off at the grocery store? We hope that there will be an answer at some point, but it feels like we’re going to be waiting for a good while.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 3 air date; what’s ahead?

Following tonight’s big two-episode premiere, what could be coming up next on How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 3 on Hulu? Is there all sorts of great stuff to look forward to?. Before we dive too much into the story, let’s kick things off with the schedule:...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’: One Thing Could Be Key to Show’s Success

Better Call Saul is a rarity: a spinoff that is as acclaimed as the original. The hit series is entering its final season on AMC. Created by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, the series stars Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, a con man turned lawyer. Audiences first met him under the alias of Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad. Better Call Saul showcases Jimmy before he meets Walter White. So far, the series racked up 39 Emmy nominations as well as 21 wins. According to Gilligan, the concept was almost completely different.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 1 finale: Who is the mystery man in the dream?

There are clearly a number of things to pontificate over from the Yellowjackets season 1 finale tonight. For the sake of this article, though, let’s dive into the dream!. In particular, let’s get into the guy that appeared there. Who in the world was he? All evidence suggests that it was the guy who was found dead in the cabin, but why is he important? Is this the last we’ll see of his ghostly self?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 episode 8 sneak peek: Park challenges Ressler

Later tonight you’re going to have a chance to see The Blacklist season 9 episode 8, and there’s going to be tension — plenty of tension. If you check out the new video at the bottom of this article via HollywoodLife, you can see a sneak peek that is all about the future for Donald Ressler. At the end of this past episode “Between Sleep and Awake,” he showed that he wants to move forward following the demons and struggles of the past. However, here’s the issue: Addiction isn’t something that you can flip a switch on and you’re instantly better. It lives within you, and that is something he’s having to deal with and reconcile at this point.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 3 spoilers: Blanca Rodriguez returning!

For those of you interested in some more Power Book II: Ghost season 3 scoop, we’ve got great stuff within from the vantage point of casting. Let’s start with the news that a familiar face is coming back for a big role. According to a report from Deadline, Monique Curnen is going to be a series regular for the upcoming season, and she is bringing back her OG Power role of Blanca Rodriguez. According to the official description, “she’s more determined than ever to finish the business of the past” on this upcoming season. Does this mean we’re getting back into Ghost’s past or some other business associated with it? There’s a lot to think about here.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Will it happen in 2022?

Is there a good chance that you see the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date at some point during this calendar year? Let’s just say there’s a reason for hope. In a recent interview with Vulture, Showtime Networks president of entertainment Gary Levine made it clear that they want the show back close to the end of the year:
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy