Better Call Saul season 6: Are Breaking Bad references that important?

One of the great things about Breaking Bad is its bold ability to cast practically every character you encounter in a bad light. Not every character along the way commits crimes, and certainly, there are several that never committed the worst crime of all, which is murder, but nobody gets out of this series unscathed. Well, maybe Walt Jr. and Holly, but they were kids, and Walt Jr.’s lifelong psychological issues are probably assured based on how it all ends. Characters like Skyler, Saul Goodman, Lydia-Rodarte Quayle, and others all commit felonies and exist as accomplices in both Madrigal and Walt’s criminal activities, but there is room for comparison when comparing these characters to characters such as Walt, Jesse, Gus, Mike, Todd, Tuco, et al. Like The Sopranos, you cannot help but wonder how everybody will make out after the series finale airs. Can anybody find redemption in the wake of the fallout of the story’s final act? I think this is certainly true, but the characters who can are few and far between. Some of the characters in this list do terrible things, and yes, a few of these characters will inspire more than one eye roll just by seeing their names. But all hope is not lost for these characters (those who survived that is), and it is almost certain that what they experienced during Walt’s reign of breaking bad has now given them a new outlook on going with the flow and not disrupting the social order just to “feel something.” Spoilers ahead…

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO