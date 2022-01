The cinematographers for such films as “West Side Story,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Macbeth,” worked hard in collaboration with the different visions of each film’s director. Filmmaker Joel Coen wanted “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” his adaptation of the Shakespearean staple about the ambitious Scottish king, to be rooted in theatricality but not to look like a filmed play. “West Side Story” had to convey the grittiness of the mean streets of New York as well as dance sequences full of life and color. “The Power of the Dog” had to convey the vastness of Montana and the oppression of a home on the range.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO