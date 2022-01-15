ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

3 people shot at crime scene on Cleveland’s East side, EMS says

By Chris Anderson
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS said three people with gunshot wounds were transported to area hospitals from...

www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 20

Westside Tim
3d ago

Just to keep things real, we got us another shot in the chest just this afternoon, Saturday. And the beat goes on. What a fun group of people.

Reply
4
ENR
3d ago

Ok so who wants to debate opinions? Not FACTS....So we have black on black batting 1.000 and all these shootings, and 5 or 6 murders as of Jan 15th 2022...Where is the BBBBBBBBIIIIIBBB? ISSUE 24 LMFAO

Reply(4)
6
 

