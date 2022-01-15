Worcester Police investigating deadly shooting of 17-year-old girl

Worcester Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old girl. The teen was found at a Big Y parking lot early Saturday morning. Worcester Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old girl. The teen was found at a Big Y parking lot early Saturday morning.

WORCESTER — Police in Worcester are investigating the shooting death of a teenage girl.

Investigators say they were called to the Big Y parking lot at 100 Mayfield Street for a report of a person shot just before 3:00 Saturday morning.

When they arrived, officers found a 17-year-old female had been shot.

She was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Police say the incident does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Worcester Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group