ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester Police investigating deadly shooting of 17-year-old girl

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPQGp_0dmkZDbI00
Worcester Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old girl. The teen was found at a Big Y parking lot early Saturday morning. Worcester Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old girl. The teen was found at a Big Y parking lot early Saturday morning.

WORCESTER — Police in Worcester are investigating the shooting death of a teenage girl.

Investigators say they were called to the Big Y parking lot at 100 Mayfield Street for a report of a person shot just before 3:00 Saturday morning.

When they arrived, officers found a 17-year-old female had been shot.

She was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead.

Police say the incident does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Worcester Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 13

Magdaline Dupe Inam
2d ago

Except she snugged out of the house there's absolutely no way my 17 year old would be out of my home at the time of the night. Patents stop being cool with your children, you're not their friends.

Reply(1)
3
Alison Nadell
3d ago

Nothing good ever happens after midnight. Not to be heartless but why is a 17 year old out at 2 am? Parent? Parents?

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Search for Harmony Montgomery may focus on her father and his estranged wife’s lifestyle

MANCHESTER, N.H. — In Manchester, New Hampshire, Harmony Montgomery’s image is everywhere. But the little girl, herself, is lost, not seen since late 2019. Recently, the FBI joined Manchester, New Hampshire police in a multi-day search of the Manchester house where Harmony lived in 2019 with her biological father, Adam Montgomery, and his estranged wife, Kayla.
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Worcester Police#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
73K+
Followers
85K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy