HARTFORD, Conn — This omicron surge is stressing Connecticut’s health care system to the max. Some hospitals are short on beds and all of them are short on staff. FOX61 asked healthcare workers, what can we do to help them? They all said the same thing. Get vaccinated, get boosted, and if you get COVID, don’t run to the hospital if you can manage your symptoms at home.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO