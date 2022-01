First Lady Frances Wolf visited Jenkintown, Montgomery County today, the Day of Racial Healing, and called on Pennsylvanians to use this day as an opportunity to pause, reflect, and rededicate ourselves to creating a more just commonwealth. At the center of today’s event was a mural and a documentary of the same name, “Symbol of Solidarity” and the story of how art can help inspire communities and heal divides.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO