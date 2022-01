WASHINGTON — A travel app that tracks flights named Reagan National as one of the nation’s top airports for seeing flight cancellations over the holiday season. The team at Hopper tracked flight cancellations across the country from Dec. 11, 2021, through Jan. 7, 2022. The airports were ranked by the average percent of scheduled flights affected in that period and their data clocked in Reagan at the number two spot, right behind Seattle–Tacoma International Airport.

