Judge revokes bond for Logan County businessman accused of killing employee

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — A Logan County businessman accused of killing and burying his employee had his bond revoked Friday.

Daniel Triplett is charged with killing Brent Mack last year and burying him in a septic tank.

Triplett was granted a $500,000 bond last month. He agreed to wear an ankle monitor and only visit his attorney’s office, the doctor and go to court. But a Logan County judge revoked his freedom after prosecutors brought evidence that he broke those restrictions.

“This man is off the streets. He shouldn’t have been on the … streets to begin with,” said Mack’s son, Brendon.

Triplett was handcuffed and escorted by deputies Friday after the judge found him in violation of his bond.

“What you saw here was a man who had an opportunity to get privilege. He was given a bond based upon a privilege of who he was and yet he’s so arrogant he couldn’t even adhere to those rules,” said Demario Solomon-Simmons, the Mack family's attorney.

Prosecutors provided evidence that Triplett had been going to places not allowed, including a bank, gas station and restaurant. The court heard testimony from a bank teller who notified authorities.

“Here’s a lady who said on her testimony that she’s been working at the bank for 21 years. She has a relationship with Mr. Triplett, yet she saw the gravity of his crimes so bad that when he came through, she said, ‘Oh, I can’t allow this.’” Solomon-Simmons said.

After the ruling, the Mack family was pleased, saying the revocation was a small victory.

“I’m so proud now that justice is being served now. I had to watch him walk away, so I’m happy,” said Brent Mack's brother, Troy Franklin Smith.

"We are happy he is behind bars and all I can say is, may god have mercy on his soul cause he's going to get everything that's coming to him,” Brendon Mack said.

Triplett’s next court appearance is Jan. 27.