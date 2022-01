Production of the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon at the GM Wentzville Assembly plant in Missouri will be idled for three weeks this month, GM Authority has learned. The plant will go offline during the weeks of January 3rd, January 10th and January 17th, with production set to return on January 24th. The shutdown is likely related to renovation work that is being carried out at the assembly plant, which also paused production at the facility for three weeks in December, Chevrolet Trucks & Full-size SUV Communications Director Megan Soule confirmed previously.

