A debate about the future of Wales is to be held in Parliament.At a Welsh Grand Committee on Tuesday, the first to be held since 2018, the matter of strengthening the union will be discussed.The UK Government’s plans to level up communities, the delivery of growth deals in every part of the country, and the provision of millions of pounds of Covid-19 support will also be considered.The benefits to Wales of being part of a successful and prosperous union have never been clearerSimon Hart, Welsh SecretaryOne of three Grand Committees of the House of Commons along with those of Scotland...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO