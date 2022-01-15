ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, VA

Northam awards $130K in funds to provide eviction reduction services in Henry County

By Gary Boyer
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Before exiting the Governor’s mansion, late last week, Ralph Northam awarded $2.9 million to organizations and localities in an effort to reduce evictions with the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot (VERP) for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth.

VERP is designed to prevent evictions as much as possible but will also provide services that divert evictions once the legal process has begun.

Eviction prevention services occur prior to a household being issued an unlawful detainer.

Eligible activities of the pilot include but are not limited to financial assistance, case management, landlord outreach, legal services and court navigation services.

A portion of the funds will be set aside for program evaluation to further inform eviction prevention and diversion best practices moving forward.

In Henry County and the City of Martinsville, the United Way of Henry County and Martinsville (UWHCM) will receive $130,000 in funds from the program to provide eviction prevention and diversion services to Henry County and the City of Martinsville through rental assistance, utility assistance, support services to complete workforce training or maintain employment and financial education courses.

Applicants will receive detailed intake and case management to gain a more complete understanding of the factors contributing to a household’s housing stability.

UWHCM will use its strong network of community stakeholders to strengthen collaboration and improve the overall housing stability of the individual.

They will also work closely with landlords to identify individuals who could benefit from the program before they fall too far behind.

Other localities being awarded funds include Richmond, Hampton Roads, Alexandria, Albemarle County and Charlottesville, as well as in far southwest Virginia.

Patricia Bailey
3d ago

Making sure he spends all the states money before leaving. Wonder what this money was allotted for. Why didn't he do some of these things before his term was up??

