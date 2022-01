Russia's Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) is likely getting bombarded with questions regarding forward Reid Boucher right now. Boucher, who has been playing in the KHL for the past two seasons, has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl back in 2011 when he was 17 years old. The KHL has released a statement on the incident, but appears to be keeping mostly quiet at this point.

