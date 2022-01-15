ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Activists rally against ‘draconian’ police bill across UK

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GABFL_0dmkXIwV00

Activists have taken to the streets across the country in “Kill the Bill“ protests, calling on the House of Lords to reject the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill which would restrict non-violent protest.

Demonstrations took place in cities including London, Bristol, Coventry, Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield, Plymouth on Saturday.

The action came ahead of a crucial vote on the bill by peers on Monday.

Protesters describe it as a draconian crackdown on the right to assembly, freedom of expression and other civil liberties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ue7k8_0dmkXIwV00
Demonstrators in College Green, Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

In London, many hundreds marched from Holborn to Westminster, chanting “kill the bill” and carrying placards reading “defend the right to protest” and “we will not be silenced”.

A wide range of social, racial and environmental justice groups, including Black Lives Matter and Extinction Rebellion, joined the rally, demanding that peers stop the bill from becoming law.

Labour peer Baroness Chakrabarti told a crowd in Parliament Square that the anti-protest provisions in the legislation “represent the greatest attack on peaceful dissent in living memory”.

She said: “This right-wing, authoritarian Government used to encourage pro-Brexit demos and statue defenders when it suited them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dSkaD_0dmkXIwV00
A young child is given a shoulder ride in Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

“This Government bangs on about free speech and whinges about cancel culture.

“It talks a good game about China and Russia and every other place in the world where fundamental rights are under attack.

“But free speech is a two-way street.

“And do you know what? The ultimate cancel culture, it doesn’t come with a tweet – it comes with a police baton and a prison sentence for non-violent dissent.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1zl0_0dmkXIwV00
Demonstrators outside Downing Street in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn warned that the laws would “disempower” the public.

He said: “If the right to protest is restricted, if you have to seek police permission to do anything, well, where does that lead to?

“It leads to every protest becoming a conflict about having the protest, rather than what the protest is about.

“This effectively disempowers us all, puts us all on the back foot and puts us all in a totally defensive mode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nNzW_0dmkXIwV00
Protests were held around the country (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

“So we end up endlessly defending things instead of demanding things.”

He added: “This sense of disempowerment is designed to have a depressive effect, particularly on young people.”

Hundreds of clinical psychiatrists and psychologists have also expressed their concerns about the bill‘s impact on young people’s mental health, writing in an open letter that curtailing their right to non-violent protest “will further erode young people’s trust in politicians, and their belief that their voices are heard, respected and matter”.

“We cannot think of better measures to disempower and socially isolate young people,” the more than 350 signatories wrote in the letter, published online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a5sM6_0dmkXIwV00
Demonstrators in Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

The bill would put protesters at risk of lengthy prison sentences and hefty fines for actions that cause “serious annoyance”, which could be done just by making noise, and for anyone found guilty of the “desecration” of a statue.

It would expand stop-and-search powers, and new laws against residing on land without authorisation with a vehicle would effectively criminalise gypsy, Roma and traveller communities.

Amendments added to the bill by the Government in the House of Lords in November make obstructing major transport works a criminal offence and would equip police with the power to ban named people from demonstrating or even using the internet to encourage others to do so.

Ben Hancock, 70, from London, told the PA news agency: “The measures are completely draconian really, basically rights will be taken away from anybody to protest.

“I mean, effectively we’re going to be reduced to a state similar to Russia.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgkHt_0dmkXIwV00
A demonstrator in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

Sue, 62, who would only give her first name and who had travelled to the protest as part of Extinction Rebellion from Godalming, Surrey, said: “I believe that some of the provisions in that bill will severely limit the sorts of things that we’re able to do to protest.”

Tied to a fellow protester, she added: “So we won’t, for instance, be able to be together like this holding hands, or or even tying ourselves together.

“There are many, many things that we won’t be able to do and really, protests will just be a thing of the past.

“And so many of the the freedoms that we have in this country have been gained through protest.

“Not through just people being quiet about it, and people in power deciding that they’ll give freedoms to people, but because people have come out on the streets and made a noise and made a protest.

“And I want to still be able to do that, I want my children to be able to do that.”

Terry Matthews, 69, from south London said: “I think we’re facing a really vitriolic attack on our rights to protest and our freedoms to show our dissatisfaction with the status of the Government and the country.

“And it’s a really dangerous step to try to take.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel has argued that the laws are to rein in disruptive protest actions by groups such as Insulate Britain, who have glued themselves to motorways, but critics say its impact would be much further reaching.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Johnson to face MPs as threat of no confidence vote looms

Boris Johnson is set to face an increasingly angry chorus of his own MPs amid reports the 54 letters which would launch a no confidence vote in the PM could be received on Wednesday. Reports on Tuesday night suggested MPs furious at the Prime Minister’s handling of the partygate scandal...
POLITICS
newschain

What are the Covid rules in the four nations of the UK?

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that all of Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions introduced in response to the Omicron wave will be brought to an end next Monday. The First Minister told MSPs on Tuesday that the changes would be made as Scotland is now on the “downward slope” of infections from the Omicron wave of coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Lords urged to back changes to ‘anti-protest bill’

Peers are being urged to back an amendment to a controversial bill that campaigners say could prohibit large-scale demonstrations from taking place in Westminster.The House of Lords on Monday will consider the Police Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill which has sparked “Kill the Bill” protests across the country.Campaigners have argued that, without changes, the right to peaceful protest could be curbed by the legislation.Protests are meant to make an impact - and that is something this Government does not seem to want to allowDominic GrieveThey are pushing for the upper chamber to back an amendment drafted by former...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

Government plan to crack down on protests outside parliament defeated in Lords

Boris Johnson’s government has been handed a blow in its plan to restrict protests outside parliament after peers backed an amendment protecting large demonstrations in the area.Home secretary Priti Patel’s policing bill, currently making its way through parliament, would crack down on large-scale protests around parliament, Downing Street and Whitehall.Any demonstration which makes “the passage of a vehicle more difficult” would be deemed illegal under the government’s bill – which would also restrict the use of loudspeakers in an even larger area of central London.However, an amendment protecting legal ways to organise large protests around parliament passed in the Lords...
ADVOCACY
Shropshire Star

Kill the bill demonstration in Shrewsbury as campaigners rally against anti-protest law

Peaceful demonstrators in Shrewsbury joined others across the UK in a nationwide day of protests against the Policing, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill. Young and old and from all walks of life, stood in freezing temperatures at The Quarry in the county town with banners. In front of them was a line up of shoes to represent those unable to protest.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Government could be forced to draw up new bill after ‘draconian’ protest laws defeated by Lords

The government will have to draw up a new bill to bring in “draconian” protest laws backed by Priti Patel, following a series of humiliating defeats in the House of Lords.Peers stripped some of the most controversial clauses out of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Bill after the government attempted to add them at a late stage of scrutiny.Defeated plans to give police the power to stop and search peaceful protesters without suspicion, make “locking on” an offence and create protest banning orders had not been debated by MPs.A proposed offence of disrupting key national infrastructure, including airports...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Russia#Protest#Uk#The House Of Lords#Labour
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Thousands rally in Prague against vaccination mandate

Thousands of people marched through the Czech Republic's capital on Sunday to protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for certain groups and professions. The protesters gathered at Wenceslas Square in central Prague to question the effectiveness of the current vaccines and reject the vaccination of children before marching through the capital, chanting “Freedom, freedom.”
PROTESTS
The Independent

Debate about Wales’ future to be held in Parliament

A debate about the future of Wales is to be held in Parliament.At a Welsh Grand Committee on Tuesday, the first to be held since 2018, the matter of strengthening the union will be discussed.The UK Government’s plans to level up communities, the delivery of growth deals in every part of the country, and the provision of millions of pounds of Covid-19 support will also be considered.The benefits to Wales of being part of a successful and prosperous union have never been clearerSimon Hart, Welsh SecretaryOne of three Grand Committees of the House of Commons along with those of Scotland...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
China
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Peers maul Government protest crackdown setting stage for stand-off

A string of defeats have been inflicted by peers against a Government protest crackdown in the wake of major disruption caused by eco-activists.The House of Lords rejected a raft of controversial measures proposed by ministers in response to action taken by Insulate Britain and others.New powers turned down by the unelected chamber included allowing police officers to stop and search anyone at a protest “without suspicion” for items used to prevent a person being moved, known as “locking-on”.A move that would allow individuals with a history of causing serious disruption to be banned by the courts from attending certain protests...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen called ‘village idiot’ by protester on live TV

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen was heckled on live TV by a protester who called him a “village idiot.” The North West Leicestershire MP was appearing on a BBC Newsnight interview with host Faisal Islam where he was discussing his letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson when anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray interrupted. As Mr Bridgen began to speak, Mr Bray held up signs that read: “Toxic Tories destroying our nation” and “Save our Democracy”. On the flipside the signs read: “Get your Johnson out of our democracy!” and “A crock of s***”.Noticing the heckling in the background, Mr Islam...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

UK plan to curb protests faces opposition in Parliament

Britain’s Conservative government has suffered a setback in Parliament in its attempt to give authorities stronger powers to curb peaceful but disruptive protests.Parliament’s upper chamber, the House of Lords, late Monday rejected some of the most contentious provisions in the Police Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill. The defeated measures would give police officers the right to stop and search people at demonstrations without suspicion, allow courts to bar named individuals from attending protests and empower police to curb protests that are judged to be too noisy.Home Office Minister Susan Williams said the bill — targeted at environmentalists who...
PROTESTS
AFP

Sudan doctors rally against attacks

Dozens of Sudanese doctors demonstrated Sunday in Khartoum to denounce attacks by security forces against medical personnel and doctors during pro-democracy rallies opposed to the October military coup. Carrying pictures of colleagues they say have been killed in the turmoil that has gripped Sudan over the past months, the doctors rallied dressed in their white uniforms, an AFP correspondent said. "During every protest they (security forces) fire tear gas inside the hospital where I work," Houda Ahmad, a doctor who took part in the rally, told AFP. "They even attack us inside the intensive care unit," she said.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Home Office threatened to deport asylum seekers for crimes they did not commit

The Home Office has been threatening asylum seekers with deportation for alleged crimes they did not commit, it has emerged.A Court of Appeal judgment revealed the existence of “notices of liability to detention”, which were handed to migrants crossing the English Channel on small boats.The documents claimed they were “illegal entrants” and “may be liable to removal or deportation from the United Kingdom”.“You are specifically considered an illegal entrant to the UK as you were encountered in a private vehicle, namely a RHIB [rigid-hulled inflatable boat], which had recently arrived in the UK from France,” the notices read. “You could...
IMMIGRATION
WRAL

Activists rally in Raleigh on anniversary of U.S. Capitol riots

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Activists rally in Raleigh on anniversary of U.S. Capitol riots. The North Carolina Poor People's Campaign holds a 'defend democracy' rally in Raleigh as one...
RALEIGH, NC
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy