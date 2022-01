After months of telling everyone who asked that he was not in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield appeared in the film, to almost no one's surprise. The actor, who starred in two Amazing Spider-Man movies and whose planned trilogy was cut short when Sony decided to partner with Marvel Studios to introduce Tom Holland's Spider-Man to the Marvel Cinematic Universe instead, turned out to be a highlight of the film, and fans have since started lobbying to bring him back again, either in The Amazing Spider-Man 3 or in some other Marvel sequel down the line.

