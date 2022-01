Two Harrisburg police officers tried for several minutes to convince a man, who was holding a 4-6 inch knife, and yelling, “Shoot me! Shoot me,” to surrender early Sunday. Instead, Miguel Maldonado, 36, who was standing atop a partially submerged car in the icy Susquehanna River with his wife and young daughter became more menacing and less responsive, said Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO