Bronx, NY

Police officers pull woman to safety after she falls through icy lake in New Jersey: VIDEO

 3 days ago

New body camera footage shows police in New Jersey pull off a daring rescue on an icy lake.

Video shows Hopewell Township police officers tossing a rope out to a woman who fell through the ice at Rosedale Lake on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the woman was about 25 feet from the shoreline when they arrived.

ALSO READ: Top floor resident saves 3-year-old girl from Bronx high rise fire, reunites her with mother

Jim Dolan interviews Mahamed Keita, who is being lauded a hero after helping save a 3-year-old girl from a deadly apartment fire in the Bronx and reuniting her with her mother.

She was struggling to keep her head above water.

The woman was able to grab onto the rope, and officers along with several other emergency responders were able to pull her to shore.

She was treated on the scene for possible hypothermia and was later taken to Capital Health Hopewell Hospital in stable condition.

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

