ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Please Tell Me Why This is the Most-Searched Food Gadget in MT

By Michael Foth
Alt 101.5
Alt 101.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A couple of years ago my mom gave me a box of random kitchen items, most of which I can use. In the box were extra silverware and various other odds and ends that she had collected and no longer needed. I snapped up the silverware (we seem to have a...

alternativemissoula.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Most Popular Kitchen Gadget In California Might Not Surprise You

What are your go-to kitchen gadgets, the countertop tools you reach for day after day, meal after meal? Is it the coffee machine that compels you from your bed each morning? The kitchen scale that helps keep your diet on track? The air fryer, a food processor, the slow cooker? There is no shortage of tools and gadgets for every kind of cook — from the quirky, like the Loch Ness Monster soup ladle (via Amazon) to the ingenious, such as Bee's Wrap tight-fitting, reusable food wraps (at Food52), and even the indulgent, like the $1,200 Cirrus Ice Ball Press Kit that produces spheres that melt less quickly (per Williams-Sonoma). There's even the petty, like this Customizable Pizza Slice Toppings Divider, which keeps your SO's mushrooms from touching your pineapple (seen at This Is Why I'm Broke).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Press Democrat

Golis: Please, can someone tell us where to find the pony?

In the old joke, the optimist comes upon a room full of manure and happily begins to shovel. “There’s a pony here somewhere,” he says. At the moment, we’re waiting for that pony to make an appearance. List the hardships in today’s world and people want to hide under their beds. You no doubt have your own list of complaints. For workers, families, kids, for everyone, the last 22 months have been tough. Full of ups and downs. And then more ups and downs.
ANIMALS
Alt 101.5

Favorite Montana Vacation Spot Named One of Most Relaxing in US

We're about two weeks into the new year, and there's one question on everyone's minds: "Am I allowed to use any of my vacation days yet?" Well, you'll probably want to hold off on those for a bit - maybe save them for the summer, when the weather's nice and you can really make the most of that sweet, sweet PTO. When you kick off your shoes and chill by the beach. Maybe you'll read a book. Maybe you'll do absolutely nothing. Ooh, nothing. Yeah, nothing sounds good.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
1440 WROK

Illinois’ Most-Searched Kitchen Gadget Of 2021 Is Pretty Simple

I think this is one of those scenarios where what we talk about, and what we search for on Google, are wildly different things. In our household, there was a brief pre-Christmas discussion on the relative merits of the Air Fryer...which we quickly decided against buying because of the amount of counter-space one of those things needs, compared to the amount of counter-space we're willing to sacrifice.
ILLINOIS STATE
BGR.com

Finally, an indoor fly trap that works – 40,000 Amazon shoppers can’t be wrong

The summer is now over and winter weather is upon us. Many people are sad about that, but it’s actually good news where I live in the Northeast. It seems like just last week I was sweating in 95+ degree heat. I’m not a huge fan of freezing cold weather either, but there is a silver lining. At least mosquitoes are finally gone for the year. They eat me alive every time I go outside in the summer. Thankfully, however, I found a secret weapon that I used to fight back. It’s called the Katchy Indoor Fly & Mosquito Trap...
ELECTRONICS
TODAY.com

Why an immersion blender is the gadget your kitchen is missing

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gadgets#The Gadget#Tell Me Why#Food History
Alt 101.5

Are You Noticing Any Shortages at Missoula Grocery Stores?

It seems like every day we hear another story about products that are either facing shortages or seeing price increases. COVID has taken its toll on the workforce and shipping issues continue to affect distribution across the country. But I feel like, for the most part, the shortages we hear about don't really present themselves in Missoula. Although I will say, I've been in search of a couple of different items over the last few weeks and the shelves of every store I've tried in town have been empty.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Great Yellowstone Bunkhouse Debate: Does REAL Chili Have Beans?

Growing up, there was one part of cold weather snaps that I always looked forward to. Every time the barometric pressure would fall, my dad would bust out the chili pot and mix up some spice. He called it "whatchu got stew." He would simply clean out the fridge and part of the pantry and pour everybody into the pool, taking "whatchu got" and making chili. It would start on the first cold day of fall. You know, the day you are forced to put on a sweater? That would always be my first helping of Dad's chili, a recipe that would progressively get hotter and hotter as the season grew colder and colder. By late January to middle February, Dad's chili recipe would make a firefighter sweat. But, was Dad's dish REALLY considered chili, or is it more of a stew?
RECIPES
Alt 101.5

Selling a Car in Montana? Right Now is the Perfect Time to Sell

If you have been thinking about selling a car or truck in Montana, right now is a great time to get rid of it. The price of used cars has been through the roof lately, and many people that have listed a vehicle for sale in Montana have had success. I recently listed my 1995 Toyota pickup for sale and ended up getting more for it than I was asking.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
phl17.com

Morning Extra- Most Buzzworthy gadgets

(Sponsored)- The most influential tech show in the world is about to get underway in Las Vegas — with about one-third of its normal in-person attendance, and tens of thousands of others joining virtually this year due to current Covid conditions. Tech-Life Columnist Jennifer Jolly joins us live with the very latest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Complex

Cracker Barrel to Pay $9.4 Million After Customer Ordered, Drank From Glass Filled With Chemical Instead of Water

American restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has must pay a man $9.4 million in damages after he was served a glass filled with chemicals instead of water, CNN reports. The incident occured in 2014, when William Cronnon was having lunch at a Marion County Cracker Barrel and drank from a cup filled with what he believed to be water. Cronnon “immediately [realized] that it was not ice water but was some chemical that caused a burning sensation in his mouth or esophagus,” court documents read. The chemical in question was later revealed to be Eco-San, a corrosive kitchen cleaning agent that allegedly caused permanent internal injury to Cronnon.
FOOD & DRINKS
Alt 101.5

Airbnb in Bonner, MT Described as Straight Out of a Fairytale

You have to love Airbnb and other services like it. They've taken the hassle out of traveling by offering up amazing places to stay and you can book your getaway from the palm of your hand. Gone are the days of settling for the nearest hotel or motel to try and accommodate your travel plans. Now you can find endless options to stay in style on your next adventure.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Alt 101.5

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy