St. Charles called home by 30 registered sex offenders by Jan. 15

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County Sheriff’s investigators identified the man accused of hitting three pedestrians in a domestic violence incident as 36-year-old Manuel Handboy. On Jan. 15, deputies responded to 63rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard after three people were reportedly hit by a car. When they arrived, found three women had been hit and they believe the driver was targeting one of them. (credit: CBS) Deputies later found out Handboy and one of the women were involved in a domestic violence incident. They say Handboy saw the victim walking in a parking lot with the two other women. They say he drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed into the parking lot, hitting the women and some parked cars. Manuel Handboy (credit: Adams County Sheriff) Handboy’s vehicle rolled over as a result. He tried to run away, but a witness caught him. Investigators say one woman suffered critical injuries and the other two are expected to recover. Handboy now faces a slew of charges including attempted first degree murder, vehicular assault, DUI and domestic violence.

ADAMS COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO