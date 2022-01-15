Weather service says parts of Mississippi could see major disruptions to services, daily life because of winter storm

Parts of Mississippi should expect major disruptions, including possible property damage as a result of Saturday and Sunday’s winter storm.

According to the National Weather Service’s storm severity index, parts of Tunica, Tate and Desoto County should expect major impacts from the Winter Storm. According to the index, major impacts include major property damage, the need for possible life-saving measures and the expectation of major disruptions to daily life — including the loss of power and other utilities.

Surrounding areas in the northwest corner of the state can expect minor to moderate impact — including the disruption of some services — from the storm according to the index.

Officials from the National Weather Service in Memphis said now is the time to prepare for any issues that might arise from the storm.

—