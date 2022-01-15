Riverdale Return Pushed Back 2 Weeks

You should plan to return to Riverdale a bit later than expected.

The CW announced on Friday that Riverdale now won’t resume Season 6 until Sunday, March 20 — two weeks later than originally planned.

The delay was triggered by the pandemic-related rescheduling of the Critics Choice Awards, which were originally to be held in January but will now take place Sunday, March 13, and broadcast on The CW.

Riverdale in mid-November opened Season 6 with a five-week “RiverVale” event, which featured a (fleeting) crossover from Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina Spellman (of Netflix’s dearly departed Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ). It, like The Flash (which kicked off its own season with a five-week “Armageddon” event), then embarked on a months-long hiatus.

The Flash will resume its eighth season on Wednesday, March 9 at 8 pm — the Arrowverse vet’s first time slot change ever — where it will lead into the Season 2 premiere of Kung Fu . Riverdale meanwhile will return Sunday, March 20 at 8/7c.

