ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Riverdale Return Pushed Back 2 Weeks

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTzJ6_0dmkTb5g00

You should plan to return to Riverdale a bit later than expected.

The CW announced on Friday that Riverdale now won’t resume Season 6 until Sunday, March 20 — two weeks later than originally planned.

The delay was triggered by the pandemic-related rescheduling of the Critics Choice Awards, which were originally to be held in January but will now take place Sunday, March 13, and broadcast on The CW.

Riverdale in mid-November opened Season 6 with a five-week “RiverVale” event, which featured a (fleeting) crossover from Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina Spellman (of Netflix’s dearly departed Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ). It, like The Flash (which kicked off its own season with a five-week “Armageddon” event), then embarked on a months-long hiatus.

The Flash will resume its eighth season on Wednesday, March 9 at 8 pm — the Arrowverse vet’s first time slot change ever — where it will lead into the Season 2 premiere of Kung Fu . Riverdale meanwhile will return Sunday, March 20 at 8/7c.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Ratings: Legends and Batwoman Return Steady; Amazing Race, Good Sam Slip

In the latest TV show ratings, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow resumed Season 7 on Wednesday with 582,000 total viewers (veritably matching its season high) and a 0.1 demo rating (steady versus its fall finale). Closing The CW’s night, Batwoman (520K/0.1, read post mortem) also nearly matched its best audience of the season while steady in the demo. NBC’s Chicago Med (7.1 mil/0.8) ticked up, Fire (7.2 mil/0.8) dipped and P.D. (5.7 mil/0.7, read post mortem) was steady. Med and Fire tied for the nightly demo win, and Fire delivered Wednesday’s biggest crowd. Elsewhere: FOX | I Can See Your Voice (2.2 mil/0.4) and...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ratings: Naomi Has a Pretty Super Start, Superman & Lois Returns Steady

In the latest TV show ratings, Naomi debuted on Tuesday night to 800,000 total viewers and a 0.15 demo rating, marking The CW’s third-most watched season premiere this TV season (trailing only Walker and, as you will see, Superman & Lois). The CW freshman also delivered its time slot’s largest audience since July, and bested any crowd drawn by The Flash‘s season-opening “Armageddon” event. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B-.” Kicking off The CW’s night, Superman & Lois opened Season 2 with 1.1 million viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, improving a bit on its freshman averages (990K/0.2)....
TV SERIES
TVLine

The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Jan. 16

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find eight returning series (including Ozark, Servant and Too Hot to Handle), eight series debuts (including Jason Katims’ As We See...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiernan Shipka
Deadline

‘Riverdale’ Midseason Return On the CW Delayed By Critics Choice Awards Move

The CW Network announced today that Season 6 of flagship series Riverdale, originally slated to resume March 6, will now return with new episodes two weeks later, March 20. The change stems from the rescheduling of the Critics Choice Awards. Postponed from Jan. 9 due to the current Omicron surge, the awards show, broadcast by the CW and simulcast by TBS, will now take place March 13, the organization said yesterday.  The rescheduled Critics Choice Awards would’ve pre-empted Riverdale just one week after the show’s spring premiere in its new Sunday 8 PM slot. A March 20 start would allow for an uninterrupted run. An original episode of the HBCU Marching Band docu-series March will air from 9-10 PM on March 6 as previously announced. Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, Riverdale is a subversive take on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead, as they discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town’s wholesome façade.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Yellowstone Season 5 Return Set (Tentatively) — Plus, 'There's Still a Lot of Story to Tell' Down the Line, EP Says

Have you “herd”? Yellowstone is likely to return for Season 5 this fall, according to executive producer David Glasser. Following the Paramount Network hit’s SAG Awards nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, he told our sister site Variety that he expected the show to resume production in May and premiere its fifth season in autumn. In other words, viewers won’t have to wait too long to find out just how big a mistake Jamie made by choosing Beth’s ominous “option No. 3,” which in the Season 4 finale resulted in him murdering his biological father!...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Life Goes On Sequel Series Moves Forward in Development at NBC

Becca Thatcher’s life will indeed go on. NBC has given a put pilot order to a Life Goes On sequel series, in which Kellie Martin will reprise the role that made her a household name in the late ’80s. (Note: A put pilot commitment is just one step shy of a network officially ordering a pilot to be filmed/produced.) Per the official logline, the new Life Goes On “will revisit a grown-up Becca Thatcher, now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown.” From Warner Bros. Television, the one-hour drama is being written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ratings: Ghosts Eyes New Audience High, Call Me Kat and Pivoting Go Low

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon (with 7.4 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating) and Ghosts (6.3 mil/0.6) are both on track for new season highs in audience (pending Nielsen finals). United States of Al (5.3 mil/0.5), B Positive (4.8 mil/0.5) and Bull (4.4 mil/0.4) were all steady. Fox’s Joe Millionaire (1.6 mil/0.3) dipped from its premiere. Following Sunday’s NFL-boosted season opener, Call Me Kat (1.5 mil/0.3) fell to series lows, while Pivoting‘s second episode drew… 990K and a 0.2. The CW’s Walker returned to 994,000 total viewers — its second-largest audience of the young season —...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverdale#Hiatus#Cw#The Critics Choice Awards#Flash
TVLine

Fox Pushes Monarch to Next Season — Just 2 Weeks Before Premiere

Susan Sarandon‘s ascension to country music superstardom will have to wait. Fox’s Monarch, which was scheduled to premiere on Jan. 30, is now being held until the fall, TVLine has learned. “With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, Monarch, is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022,” a Fox Entertainment spokesperson says. “Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule Monarch‘s January 30 debut to the Fall.” The statement continues: “As the cornerstone of...
TV & VIDEOS
themusicuniverse.com

Fox pushes ‘Monarch’ back to fall 2022

Series will now premiere during the 2022/2023 season. Fox has pushed the country music family dynasty series, Monarch, starring Trace Adkins, back to a fall 2022 premiere. The series was set to premiere on January 30th, immediately following the NFC Championship, but was pushed back due to rising COVID cases that would likely impact production and its airing of new episodes.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Cobra Kai,’ Riverdale, ‘This Is Us,’ & ‘Black-ish’ Among PaleyFest LA Lineup

PaleyFest LA has released the line-up for its 39th annual television festival, set at the Dolby Theater in April from the 2nd to the 10th. For the first time in 3 years, the celebration will take place in person. Attendees will be treated to conversations with the casts of This Is Us; Superman & Lois; Black-ish; Ghosts; The Neighborhood; Hacks; Cobra Kai; Riverdale; Better Call Saul; A Salute to the NCIS Universe celebrating NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i; and Emily in Paris. “We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA, the can’t-miss spring festival...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Raising Dion Season 2 Trailer Unfurls More Powers, Teases 'Terrible' Threat

Raising Dion‘s titular adolescent gets to fine-tuning his powers in the trailer for Season 2 of the Netflix superhero series — and it’s a good thing, too, seeing as “something terrible is coming.” Based on the comic book by Dennis Liu, Raising Dion tells the story of Nicole (Shadowhunters‘ Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest mysterious, superhero-like abilities. In Season 2 — which releases all eight episodes on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and picks up two years after defeating Jason Ritter’s Crooked Man — Dion continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

Friday TV Ratings: Blue Bloods Hits Season High in Audience

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Undercover Boss (with 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating), Magnum P.I. (5.6 mil/0.5) and Blue Bloods (6.1 mil/0.4) were all steady in the demo. UCB and Magnum landed in a six-way tie for the nightly demo win, while Blue Bloods led Friday in total audience — and with a season high. Over on ABC, Shark Tank (3.6 mil/0.5) slipped from last week’s season highs. Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) dipped. The CW’s Nancy Drew dropped a few eyeballs (420K) but apparently ticked back up to a 0.1 rating. ABC’s 20/20 and NBC’s Dateline also landed in that six-way demo tie, both pulling 0.5s Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
TV SERIES
TVLine

Arrow's David Ramsey to Star as Diggle in Justice U Series in Works at The CW

John Diggle is perhaps not destined to be a Green Lantern, but it appears he will light the way for some would-be heroes in a new series in development at The CW. Arrowverse vet David Ramsey is set to reprise his role as Diggle in Justice U, a new series being written by Michael Narducci (The Vampire Diaries) and Zoanne Clack (Grey’s Anatomy). Per the official synopsis, “After spending years fighting alongside masked heroes, John Diggle embarks on a new mission to recruit five young meta humans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university. There he will oversee their education...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Star Trek: Discovery Renewed For Season 5 — Plus, Picard Season 2 Premiere Date Is Set

Burnham & Co. are coming back for even more space adventures. Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for Season 5, it was announced on Tuesday afternoon. Season 4, which is streaming on Paramount+, will resume with new episodes starting Thursday, Feb. 10. The current season finds Burnham stepping into the captain’s chair, and the titular crew chasing a scientific anomaly that poses a major threat to the galaxy — a story partially inspired by the current global pandemic. “We’re taking the spirit of what we were and are feeling as a global family, and then looking through the eyes of our characters and...
TV SERIES
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kelly Rizzo Declares Late Husband Bob Saget “The Most Incredible Man on Earth”

Kelly Rizzo took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her late husband Bob Saget shortly after he was laid to rest. “My sweet husband,” Rizzo, 42, began in a lengthy caption alongside a photograph of herself with Saget. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.” The Full House star and TV personality were married in 2018 in Santa Monica. At age 65, Saget died last...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy