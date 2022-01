More high-paying jobs are going to be remote by the end of the year, according to a study Bloomberg reported from the career site Ladders. The report found that over one-fourth of professional positions, mostly in the United States, will be fully remote by the end of 2022, an 18% increase from the end of 2021. Remote jobs are growing mostly in tech-focused roles like engineering and product management, according to the report.

