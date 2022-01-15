ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Hospitals in Southwest and Central Virginia prep for what could be a major snowstorm

 3 days ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – As if healthcare workers didn’t have enough on their plates, now they are gearing up for what could be a major snowstorm. When it comes to weather events, communication is key.

“The biggest thing with the snowstorm is getting out as far ahead as you can once you’re aware of it,” said Joe Tulga, Corporate Director for Emergency Management and Life Safety for Centra Health.

Centra Health prioritizes having a line of communication with staff to notify them on what kind of preparations to take.

Both Centra Health and Carilion Clinic have options for staff to stay at or near the hospital so driving in winter weather isn’t necessary. In addition, keeping staff socially-distanced in living accommodations is a priority for both hospitals.

“It’s crucial that we have plans in place that staff can get to work and also can take care of themselves, so we can continue to take care of our patients,” said Craig Bryant, Director of Emergency Management and Safety for the Carilion Clinic.

Hospitals will also let patients go home before a storm, so they don’t get caught in it.

“I ask that everyone take a look at their personal plans and make sure you know what to do in the event of a power disruption. Use your resources to keep your home and family safe. Unless you have to travel, please stay off the roads,” said Bryant.

Hospital officials say they see slower days during snowstorms just because people tend to stay in.

