ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Anglophile Grandfather Clock Angst… rip Ronnie Spector

wrir.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning’s show features new music by Cousin kula, Honeyglaze, Spiritualized, Pozi, Jetstream Pony and Cate Le Bon; a tribute to Ronnie Spector who we lost this week; heavy hitting new releases from 50 years ago,...

www.wrir.org

Comments / 0

Related
societyofrock.com

Ronnie Spector Passed Away At 78

Singer Ronnie Spector, leader of the girl group the Ronettes, passed away at 78 after a brief battle with cancer. “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her. In lieu of flowers, Ronnie requested that donations be made to your local women’s shelter or to the American Indian College Fund. A celebration of Ronnie’s life and music will be announced in the future.”
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Ronnie Spector: 15 Essential Songs

After years of performing around New York City, the Ronettes exploded in 1963 behind “Be My Baby,” a modern standard beloved by the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson and pretty much everyone else with ears and a heart. During the recording of the song in Los Angeles, “All the musicians dropped whatever they were holding, their horns and guitars, and they were looking at this new girl in town,” lead singer Ronnie Spector remembered during an interview with Rolling Stone in 2016. “All the musicians were yelling, ‘Oh, my God. Her voice!’ And I’m saying, ‘Me? A little girl from Spanish...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Ronnie Spector obituary

The combination of the voice of Veronica Bennett, who has died aged 78, and Phil Spector’s studio-built Wall of Sound became one of the most potent and distinctive sounds to emerge from the fast-changing world of pop music in the early 1960s. Ronnie Spector, as she became when she and the producer married, was the lead singer of the Ronettes, a New York trio whose hits included Be My Baby, Baby I Love You, (The Best Part of) Breakin’ Up and – her own favourite – Walking in the Rain.
MUSIC
Variety

How Nashville Legend Ralph Emery Dissed Country-Rock Pioneers the Byrds — and the Night They Buried the Hatchet

Left out of most obituaries about renowned country music talk-show host Ralph Emery, who died Saturday, was his infamy among many rock fans for having gotten into a tiff in the late 1960s with the Byrds. Their beef even resulted in Emery being dismissed, by name, in a Byrds track — “Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man,” which had Gram Parsons and Roger McGuinn attempting to get the last laugh in song. But, lest Emery be remembered forever by Byrds buffs as a villain in the story, Emery invited McGuinn onto his highly rated cable series “Nashville Now” 17 years later for...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Le Bon
Person
Ronnie Spector
Person
Marianne Faithfull
Person
David Bowie
US 103.1

Ronnie Spector Dies: Rockers React

Ronnie Spector, singer of the iconic '60s girl group the Ronettes, died Wednesday following a brief battle with cancer. She was 78. "Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face," Spector's family shared on her social media pages. "She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her."
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon Relaunches Solo Career With ‘Mother and Child Reunion’

Fifty years ago this week, music fans were reintroduced to Paul Simon, the solo artist. They first met him in the late Fifties when he released a series of flop singles like “True or False” and “Anne Belle” under the pseudonyms True Taylor and Jerry Landis. He briefly dinged the Hot 100 with the novelty song “The Lone Teen Ranger” in 1962, and three years later he released the under-the-radar U.K. LP The Paul Simon Songbook, but none of these were even remotely successful. But in the summer of 1965, just as The Paul Simon Songbook was tanking in England, Simon and...
MUSIC
Vulture

Everyone Wanted to Be Like Ronnie Spector

The first time Ronnie Spector, who passed away this week at age 78 after a short bout with cancer, altered the course of music history it was as the central voice of the essential 1960s girl group the Ronettes. With hair teased up to the heavens, dramatic black eyeliner, and skintight outfits, the Ronettes — the name the family act stuck with after stints as the Darling Sisters and then Ronnie and the Relatives — transcended the art of hitmaking. They set trends. What was originally a gimmick the girls developed to help them get noticed became a defining, definitive image that would be lovingly emulated and borrowed from throughout the decades to follow.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

RIP Ronnie Spector, The Voice That Roared Over the Wall of Sound, Taught the Rolling Stones to Dance

There are just no words to express how much I loved Ronnie Spector. I am so sorry to hear she’s died at age 78. She was a warrior. She was the voice of the Wall of Sound, the leader of the Ronettes, the prize jewel in Phil Spector’s crazy crown of thorns. As Keith Richards wrote in his book, “Life,” she taught the Rolling Stones how to dance, literally how to perform. (see story below) Ronnie never retired. She sued Phil and won. She married Jonathan Greenfield, and they were very happy.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anglophile#Uk Music#Angst#Kapp Records#The Shotgun Express#Columbia Records#British
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Bono and The Edge (‘Sing 2’)

Bono and The Edge, this week’s guests on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, are two of the most popular and influential music artists of all time. They account for one half, and are the principal songwriters, of U2, a band from the north side of Dublin which formed in 1976 and has since made 14 studio albums, sold more than 157 million albums, had two songs top the Billboard Hot 100 (“With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”), had eight albums top the Billboard 200 (including at least one in four successive decades,...
MUSIC
thechronicle-news.com

Ronnie Spector 'a hero' to Amy Winehouse

Ronnie Spector was a hero to Amy Winehouse. The Ronettes singer died earlier this week at the age of 78 "after a brief battle with cancer" and Amy's collaborator Mark Ronson revealed Ronnie was an inspiration to the late star.
CELEBRITIES
wrir.org

Galaxy Girl – 20220113 – Funtown

I’ve got a few songs about snow and being cold in the mix to remind ME to remind YOU about the weather forecast. I’ll also play a song by a real dummy. Meaning he’s a ventriloquist dummy. Because sometimes I have to shake it up with something weird. Anyway, tune in this week for music by Elliott Smith, ULNA, Low, Aquaserge, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Kolezanka, Django Django, Can, and much more! Thanks for listening!
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

The Ronettes’ Ronnie Spector Dead At 78

Ronettes lead singer Ronnie Spector died on January 12th at age 78 following a brief battle with cancer, according to The Los Angeles Times. A statement from her family was issued, which read: “Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude.” She is survived her husband, Jonathan Greenfield, and two sons, Jason and Austin. In the 1970's she was forced by ex-husband Phil Spector to surrender custody of their adopted twins Louis and Gary.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wrir.org

What the Fontaine?!: MLK Weekend 2022 (01/14/22)

PODCAST (stream or download) ———————————————————————————————— Iggy Pop – Shakin’ All Over [Johnny Kidd & The Pirates cover]. Peter...
MUSIC
wrir.org

ready to roll

After weeks of Christmas playlists, best-of playlists and assorted other non-new music playlists, I’m finally here with a playlist of new songs, with a handful of throwbacks, including two songs remembering Ronnie Spector. I’m ready to roll. How ’bout you?. Show Archive. Play show / Add show...
MUSIC
wrir.org

New year, old music

From Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Pt. One. Tori Amos, “Happy Phantom (2015 Remastered Version)”. from Little Earthquakes (Remastered) from Hunky Dory (Remastered) Iggy Pop, “Tonight”. from Lust for Life. Freedom, “Cry Baby Cry”. from Freedom At Last. The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “Little Wing”. from...
MUSIC
wrir.org

Be My Baby, The Life and Times of Ronnie Spector with DJ Miss Kitty

Today’s show is dedicated to the recently departed, Ronnie Spector, born Veronica Yvette Bennett (August 10, 1943 – January 12, 2022), on 151st Street in Spanish Harlem. The powerhouse American singer with famed gritty yet vulnerable voice formed the girl group the Ronettes in 1957 with her elder sister, Estelle Bennett, and their cousin, Nedra Talley. The Ronettes started off as a more demure trio called The Darling Sisters and then Ronnie and the Relatives before blossoming into the trendsetting, hit-making, teased hair wearing, eyeliner smudging rockers they are remembered as today. In 1963, they joined forces with “Wall of Sound” producer Phil Spector who contributed to their soaring success and subsequent downfall. But in true survivor fashion, Ronnie broke free from Spector’s Svengali-like snare and re-invented herself and her career in the 70s, 80s, and early 2000s. Like her resilient voice and spirit, Ronnie’s lasting legacy on rock n roll is one for the ages. RIP, Ronnie. The higher the hair, the closer to god!
ENTERTAINMENT
societyofrock.com

Zendaya Set to Play Ronnie Spector in New Biopic

Euphoria and Marvel’s Spider-Man movie actress Zendaya will be playing as Ronnie Spector in an upcoming biopic based on her memoir with release date still unknown. Spector, leader of the girl group the Ronettes, passed away at 78 on Wednesday (January 12) after a brief battle with cancer. Zendaya paid tribute to the late singer and icon on Instagram following the announcement of Spector’s death saying,
MUSIC
wrir.org

top 30 new albums for Jan 18

The weekly chart reflects the diversity of programming on WRIR. In an average week, WRIR DJs play approximately 1,200 albums (and EPs and singles). To make it on the list, an album must be released in the past year. Local bands and albums played by more than one DJ are given priority in the rankings.
MUSIC
wrir.org

Turntable Report Faves of 2021

Tune in tonight as Tracy from Turntable report joins me to share her favorite records from 2021. Tangled Shoelaces, “The Biggest Movie Ever Made”. from Turn My Dial - The M Squared Recordings and more, 1981-84 Chapter Music - 2021. Stephen, “Mary Had a Steamboat”. from Radar of...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy