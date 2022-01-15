ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Oops: Disguised ‘Jew’ Caught and Blocked From Entering Temple Mount was a Muslim

By Jewish Press News Desk
The Jewish Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the reports of Jews dressing up as Muslims and going up to the Temple Mount and praying, the Islamic Waqf are trying to identify the disguised Jews to prevent their entrance onto...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hindu monk jailed after calling for 'genocide' of Muslims

Indian authorities have charged a Hindu monk with inciting religious violence after he called for the “genocide” of India's Muslims at a meeting of right-wing supporters, police said Monday.Senior police officer Swatantra Kumar said Yati Narsinghanand Giri, an outspoken supporter of far-right nationalists who also heads a Hindu monastery, was initially arrested on Saturday on allegations that he made derogatory remarks against women. He appeared the following day in a court in the town of Haridwar where he was sent into 14 days of custody for hate speech against Muslims and calling for violence against them.Kumar said the...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Shin Bet Exposes Iranian Recruitment of 5 Israelis Who Spied for ‘Rambod’

A number of Israeli citizens were recruited by the Iranian intelligence to carry out missions within the State of Israel and were recently exposed and arrested by the police, the Shin Bet security agency revealed Wednesday. The Iranians approached the Israelis, mostly females of Persian ancestry, through Facebook, usually by...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

The Reverend Father of ‘Israeli Apartheid’

Back in 2003, I was a student at Yeshiva University’s Cardozo Law School. I had married my classmate, Malkah, and we were both halfway through the last year of school. One day, we heard that the famed Reverend Desmond Tutu was going to be honored on our campus by the student publication the Cardozo Journal of Conflict Resolution and the International Law Students Association—and awarded the prestigious International Advocate for Peace Award.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

“The Axis” vs. the Jews of Judea and Samaria

Psychological warfare is not all that different in organization from the kinetic kind. There are campaigns and objectives. Recently the objective of our enemies – the Arab-European axis of antisemitism – has been to destroy the legitimacy of the Jewish presence in Judea and Samaria. The attacks have come from several directions, but the objective is the same: to establish in the minds of target populations, which include Israelis, Europeans, and Americans, the idea that Jews living in the territories is illegal, immoral, and detrimental to the prospect of peace in the region; and to force their expulsion.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temple Mount#Jews#The Temple#Muslims#Islam#A French Muslim#Pakistani#Bourbon University#The Hebrew University#Arabic
The Jewish Press

Jerusalem to Demolish ‘Dome of the Rock’ Replica Mosque

The Jerusalem municipality is planning to demolish a mosque in the Beit Safafa neighborhood that was built prior to 1948 and resembles the iconic Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Old City’s Temple Mount compound. Court documents filed last Wednesday indicated the city had approved the demolition because...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Online Missionary Activity Aimed at Children

The anti-missionary organization Yad L’Achim has distributed a special film warning parents to protect their children and monitor online materials they are exposed to, in anticipation of a missionary effort to reach bored children quarantined at home. Yad L’Achim refers to internal documentation highlighting missionary intentions to preach the...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Over Shabbat, Arabs Uproot Trees Planted by Efrat Residents

Palestinian Authority Arabs uprooted 21 trees planted on Friday by Jews living in Efrat to protect the community’s border. On Friday, as the Jews were planting the young trees, an Arab “came over and told them the saplings wouldn’t last the weekend,” an Efrat resident told JewishPress.com.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

Palestinian family protests east Jerusalem home eviction

Palestinian residents of a flashpoint east Jerusalem neighborhood held a tense standoff with Israeli authorities on Monday as police came to evict them from a disputed property.Several residents of a home in Sheikh Jarrah climbed onto the roof of the building with gas tanks and threatened to set them alight should the Jerusalem municipality follow through with the eviction.Dozens of Palestinian families in east Jerusalem are at risk of eviction by Jewish settler organizations, and thousands face the threat of demolition because of discriminatory policies that make it extremely difficult for Palestinians to build new homes or expand existing...
ADVOCACY
The Jewish Press

Chag Tu B’Shvat Sameach

B’H we are privileged to experience a special year: the shemita year. The Land is filled with holiness. B’H this year has a special greatness, but also special challenges. I know that shemita is not at the height of its glory. I know how hard it is to implement shemita in a reality in which there are very few farmers. However, despite the difficulties there is radiance. Despite the challenges we need to notice the elevated state which only we merited.
RELIGION
The Independent

Voices: As a Muslim Hebrew teacher, the Texas synagogue hostage attack made me anxious and sad

The Jewish community in Texas is still reeling from the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue hostage situation, which hit headlines around the world over the weekend and early this week. The identity of the perpetrator has been disclosed by the FBI. British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, 44, from Blackburn in the UK was shot dead after a standoff with police. Two teenagers have been arrested in Manchester in connection with the attack.While this particular incident has captured the attention of the world, it’s not even an isolated incident. Just last October, a right-wing extremist, Franklin Barrett Sechriest, set a fire in...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Is a Jewish Majority Sufficient to Protect Israel?

After their claim to be the peace camp exploded into a million pieces in a hundred suicide bombings, Israel’s left reinvented itself as the Zionist camp. Their plan of quitting Judea and Samaria and partitioning Jerusalem remained unchanged. But it was rebranded not as a plan for peace, but as a means to protect Israel’s Jewish identity in the face of the mortal threat of the Palestinian womb.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Bus Driver Injured in Firebomb Attack in Jerusalem

A bus driver was injured in Jerusalem on Tuesday night when his bus came under attack from Arabs hurling a Molotov cocktail (also known as a firebomb). The driver, a man in his forties, said his bus was attacked near the Makassed Hospital in the A-Tur neighborhood, near the Mount of Olives.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

A Cautionary Fairy Tale from the Future

Looking back at it now, we both shudder and marvel at the gymnastics that were employed to maintain Israel’s Naftali Bennett-led coalition. We wonder at the array of parties, and note the disparity between the will of the people and the government that they got. Above all, we truly...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Will Devotion to Dialogue Stop us from Understanding Another Synagogue Attack?

The first and most important reaction to the latest attack upon an American synagogue must be prayers of thanksgiving for the fact that neither Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker nor any members of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, was harmed after being taken hostage. The 11-hour ordeal ended when Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British national, was shot dead by an FBI SWAT team that entered the synagogue in a suburb of Fort Worth.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
The Independent

Israel extends detention of ill Palestinian teenager

Israel has extended the detention of a Palestinian teenager with a rare neuromuscular disorder who has been held without charge for a year in what authorities refer to as administrative detention, his father said Tuesday.Amal Nakhleh, who was detained in January 2021 and turned 18 this week, was one of just a handful of minors being held in administrative detention. He had a tumor removed from his lung in 2020 and suffers from myasthenia gravis, a nerve disorder that causes severe muscle fatigue.His father, Muamar, confirmed that his detention has been extended until mid-May. He said Israel has yet...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Eric Zemmour: French far-right presidential candidate fined for inciting race hate

French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has been fined €10,000 (£8,350) for inciting racial hatred by calling child migrants “thieves, rapists and murderers”. The 63-year-old former political commentator was not present at the Paris criminal court on Monday as the verdict was delivered. Judges said he risked a prison sentence if he failed to pay the fine. Mr Zemmour said he would appeal the ruling.His lawyer Olivier Pardo said the presidential contender would not attend the court “in order to prevent the judicial compound from turning into a non-stop TV news studio”.Mr Zemmour, who has two previous convictions on similar...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Jewish Press

Part XIII: What Awaited the Jews in the Polish Ghettos

*Editor’s Note: This is part XIII in a series from Dr. Grobman. You can read Part XII, here. On June 8, 1941, the JTA reported the Herr Ludwig Fischer, Nazi Governor of the Warsaw District predicted all Jews in Nazi-occupied Poland would “be annihilated through starvation and disease.” He said, “the introduction of ghettos in Poland had broken the Jews morally, physically, and economically.” He predicted as soon as the charity they received would end, Jews would “die of hunger and disease.” After the war, Fischer was tried as a war criminal. A JTA dispatch on January 3, 1947 reported that Dr. M.R. Kopec, a medical expert testifying for the German government, said that 791,000 persons were murdered by the Germans in Warsaw under Fischer’s regime between October, 1939 and October, 1944, not including the hundreds of thousands sent to extermination camps.
FRANCE
The Jewish Press

Watch: The Latest on the Negev Tree Planting War

Regavim’s Director General Meir Deutsch: “We’re in the Negev to support the Israeli government’s firm stand against Bedouin threats of violence. We’re in the Negev to applaud the protection of state land. We’re here to applaud the pioneering spirit of Israel, expressed in the KKL forestation project making Israeli state land in the Negev bloom.”
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy