Kings' Marvin Bagley: Big double-double in win

We're coming up on the five-year anniversary of Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss firing her own brother in an effort to mend her legendary franchise's broken front office structure. Magic Johnson seized power from Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak in February of 2017, and though he didn't reign for long, two of his assigned underlings -- general manager Rob Pelinka and influential senior basketball advisor Kurt Rambis -- ultimately took over after his resignation. Their results have been mixed. Of the five seasons since Johnson's appointment, four have been disappointments: two lottery years on the front end and two play-in jaunts on the back. Sandwiched between them was an accidental championship.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO