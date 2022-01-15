ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings' Marvin Bagley: Big double-double in win

Bagley totaled 26 points (12-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 33...

Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
fadeawayworld.net

Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
ESPN

Towns carries Timberwolves past Curry-less Warriors, 119-99

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-99 victory over the worn-out Golden State Warriors, who played without Steph Curry and Draymond Green on Sunday night. Jaylen Nowell scored 17 points and Malik Beasley added in 16 with...
CBS Sports

If Lakers fire Frank Vogel, the executives responsible for constructing this roster should share same fate

We're coming up on the five-year anniversary of Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss firing her own brother in an effort to mend her legendary franchise's broken front office structure. Magic Johnson seized power from Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak in February of 2017, and though he didn't reign for long, two of his assigned underlings -- general manager Rob Pelinka and influential senior basketball advisor Kurt Rambis -- ultimately took over after his resignation. Their results have been mixed. Of the five seasons since Johnson's appointment, four have been disappointments: two lottery years on the front end and two play-in jaunts on the back. Sandwiched between them was an accidental championship.
NBA

