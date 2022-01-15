Community Calendar

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Austin Bailey
Digital Courier
 3 days ago

Grace Ruppe is holding a community service day, 12 p.m. — 2 p.m., at the SDO Fire Department, 115...

CBS Denver

Casa Bonita Paying Employees To Perform Community Service During Renovation Period

DENVER (CBS4) – While Casa Bonita remains closed for renovations, the iconic restaurant and entertainment venue’s workers are staying busy. Since November, several dozen employees have been paid to serve the community full time.   (credit: CBS) On Tuesday, the wait for a helping hand stretched dozens of cars deep in the parking lot of Presentation of Our Lady Church in southwest Denver. For hours, Oscar Anguiano and other volunteers for We Don’t Waste, a nonprofit that recovers unused food and distributes it around the Denver metro area, brought box after box of non-perishables to people in need.   “The thing I like about...
DENVER, CO
KHON2

Community holding informational meeting Wednesday for Keaukaha ‘eco resort’

KEAUKAHA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A new 30 unit resort development proposed in the Keaukaha area, on the Big Island, has the community wanting answers. The apprehension to what’s been dubbed an “eco resort” is due to the lack of community engagement on the part of the developer, according to several residents–many whose families go back […]
POLITICS

