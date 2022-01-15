This Pore Minimizing Serum Helped Even Out My Skin’s Texture in Less Than a Week

If your skin hasn’t been cooperating with you lately (perhaps the harsh winter air has been drying it out, or post-holiday stress has induced an unexpected breakout) sometimes, all it takes is one product to give it a new start. For me, that new start came in the form of the Caudalie Vinopure Natural Salicylic Acid Pore Minimizing Serum.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. "Another serum promising to enhance your skin-care routine? Groundbreaking." But hear me out! This one actually may be worth the coin when it comes to improving the texture of acne-prone skin and reducing the look of large pores. The serum is formulated with a blend of salicylic acid (a chemical exfoliant that unclogs pores) and niacinamide ​​(a vitamin that helps moisturize your skin). However, the addition of grape seed polyphenols (the brand's staple ingredient) is what helps make the formula unique. These are plant extracts that have a wide range of powerful antioxidants and yield protection against the sun.

To sweeten the deal, the formula is is vegan, dermatologist-tested, and non-comedogenic (aka, it will not clog your pores). To use, just apply one pump or two in the morning and/or night.

Over the course of several days, I decided to put this serum to test. Although this formula is ideal for people with normal, oily and a combination skin type, I was surprised at how well the serum left my skin (currently very dry) feeling nourished with just one pump of product. In fact, one pump was enough coverage my entire face. Additionally, I noticed the serum absorbed very quickly into my skin and had a cooling effect after I applied it. Definitely a bonus when your skin is feeling sand paper-y.

But what impressed me the most was the product's refreshing scent and its impact on reducing the appearance of my pores (by helping unclog them). While more than a week is needed to see any radical improvement, I'm feeling optimistic and happy with the way that my skin is looking in less than a week. My face appears brighter overall, especially along the areas of my cheekbones where I have hyperpigmentation from the two years of battling acne. For those with ultra dry skin, like myself, make sure to follow this up with your go-to moisturizer to really pack in that hydration (you're likely not going to get the same benefits solely wearing the serum on its own).

Tags: Skin-Care Tips, Well+Good SHOP

