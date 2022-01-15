ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Ruled out Saturday

Thybulle (shoulder) won't play Saturday against the Heat. Thybulle...

Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Says Matisse Thybulle's Setback is 'More Serious' Than Initially Thought

When the Philadelphia 76ers boarded their flight to Miami, Florida on Friday night, one of the team's key rotational players wasn't able to make the trip. Sixers' third-year guard Matisse Thybulle had himself a stellar outing on Friday night against the Boston Celtics. The defensive standout played an aggressive matchup on both ends of the floor, but his night eventually had to come to an early end.
NBA

