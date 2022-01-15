ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, NY

PHOTOS: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen ATV

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

OPPENHEIM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATV in the Town of Oppenheim. Photos show a 2019 Yamaha model YFZ 450R.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is urged to contact the Fulton County Sheriffs at (518) 736-2100.

