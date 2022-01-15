Woman dies after being struck by Port Authority bus
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh-area woman has died two days after being struck by a Port Authority bus in downtown Pittsburgh. The Allegheny County...www.wtae.com
That's terrible but I with hold judgment for the driver till I know more I've rode the bus seen many people walk right out in front of those buses I could never deal with driving in the city
