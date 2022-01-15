ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Woman dies after being struck by Port Authority bus

By Editorials
wtae.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh-area woman has died two days after being struck by a Port Authority bus in downtown Pittsburgh. The Allegheny County...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 3

Karen Petro
3d ago

That's terrible but I with hold judgment for the driver till I know more I've rode the bus seen many people walk right out in front of those buses I could never deal with driving in the city

Reply
4
 

Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
#Traffic Accident#The Port Authority#Port Authority Police

