Life briefs: Area Agency on Aging scholarships, Galion art students, Ashland Area Chorus

Area Agency on Aging seeking scholarship applicants

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will provide three scholarship awards this year to individuals for higher education or classes benefitting the field of aging.

A $2,000 scholarship will be awarded to a student attending a four-year university. A $1,000 scholarship is available for a student attending a two-year college or technical school. Another $1,000 scholarship will be given to a student attending any type of higher institute of learning or enrolled in an accredited program for certification. Applicants must be a high school graduate and reside in Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca or Wyandot.

Details about the scholarship program, eligibility requirements and the application can be found on the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. website — aaa5ohio.org/education/scholarship-program/. The application deadline is April 1.

For more information, contact Susie Danuloff at 567-247-7105 or sdanuloff@aaa5ohio.org

Galion High School art students enjoying new experiences

GALION — Art students at Galion High School have had the opportunity to engage in a wider variety of projects during the 2021-2022 school year.

Students who have taken several levels of art courses previously and shown exceptional talent were offered a new course this school year. Students have been working on advanced level independent projects and collaborative pieces for the school and community, including one at the Three Bean Coffee House.

GHS Art students also completed a mural on a plow for an ODOT program called Paint the Plow. Any Ohio schools are eligible to contact their local ODOT district and have a plow delivered to paint on for this program.

Advanced Art students also completed a 9-foot mural that was installed in the school a few weeks ago. Each student was assigned different parts of the mural to work on so that they could all showcase their talents in one collaborative piece.

The muralists for the project were Ashley Dyer, Gabe Ivy, Hudson Miller, Jasmine Clingman, Brooke Kelly, Caleb Martin, Andy Sparks and Derek Prosser.

Local resident honored for support of fairs

REYNOLDSBURG — Honors were awarded to 48 individuals and organizations for outstanding service to their local fairs at the 97th Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Of this group, 16 received the Director’s Award for Innovation and Excellence for their progressive ideas and actions to improve and strengthen their fairs. Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) Director Dorothy Pelanda presented each winner with a certificate.

Angela Phillips was recognized for her service to the Richland County Fair.

In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, ODA is responsible for helping to assure the safety of amusement rides, for monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition, and for coordinating animal health efforts with designated local veterinarians.

Ashland Area Chorus preparing for new season

ASHLAND — The Ashland Area Chorus (AAC), a community-based mixed choir, has finalized its spring 2022 season, including rehearsals, concerts and membership requirements.

The AAC is rehearsing 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays inside room 242 of Ashland University’s Center for the Arts. The group will not meet the night of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but will resume weekly rehearsals on Jan. 24. The AAC will perform two programs this spring.

The AAC is open to the entire Ashland community and beyond. Singers have come from Richland, Medina, Wayne, Holmes and Crawford counties as well. Previous choral experience is helpful and encouraged. While there are no strict age limits, singers under 18 must be approved by the director.

For further information, please contact Ron Blackley, at rblackle@ashland.edu or 419-289-5114.