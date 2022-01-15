ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic, NJ

Catastrophe averted as fire near chemical plant is contained

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23R5H0_0dmkQT9n00
APTOPIX Chemical Plant-Fire Smoke and flames fill the air from a large chemical fire in Passaic, N.J. on Friday Jan. 14, 2022. Authorities say the fire Friday night and Saturday morning at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic spread to multiple buildings and threatened their collapse. (Anne-Marie Caruso /The Record via AP) (Anne-Marie Caruso)

PASSAIC, N.J. — (AP) — A dramatic fire near a chemical plant burned through the night and into Saturday in northern New Jersey but led to no evacuation orders or serious injuries — just heavy smoke that was seen and smelled in nearby New York City.

The fire at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic was in buildings housing plastics, pallets and chlorine, officials said, but catastrophe was averted.

Crews battled pockets of the blaze into the afternoon, Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said, but it was contained.

The fire was prevented from reaching the main chemical plant, which could have endangered the densely populated New York City suburbs of New Jersey, Lora said.

Nearby residents were advised to close their windows but were not required to evacuate, with officials saying air quality remained acceptable and would be monitored.

Some residents fled nonetheless.

"It's worrying. You don't know what's going to happen," Joel Heredia told WCBS-TV.

Frigid weather froze water from hydrants and hoses, hampering boats trying to draw water from the Passaic River and causing firefighters to slip and fall, Lora said. One firefighter went to the hospital with an eye injury, he said.

Security guard Justin Johnson told WCBS-TV he was working alone, checking water pressure, when he noticed smoke coming from a smokestack-like tower. He wasn’t sure what to make of it but called the fire department as alarms went off.

Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost said three fire trucks on the scene were frozen in ice Saturday afternoon as temperatures remained below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, NorthJersey.com reported.

The 300-foot (91-meter) by 400-foot (122-meter) building was vacant but being used to store plastics, pallets and some chlorine, Trentacost said. Some fire remained in the basement under the roof but “it was a total collapse of a three-story building.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

LA mayor nominates 1st woman as city's fire department chief

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A 22-year Los Angles Fire Department veteran was nominated Tuesday to become the first woman to lead the department. Deputy Chief Kristin Crowley would become the first female fire chief for the nation's second-largest city if the nomination by Mayor Eric Garcetti is confirmed by the City Council.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDBO

Crash leaves Lamborghini stuck under tractor-trailer

MIAMI — Two people were taken to the hospital after their car got stuck underneath a truck in Miami, Florida. Photos from City of Miami Fire-Rescue show the yellow Lamborghini wedged under the truck. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 11 p.m. Monday. While the driver...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Passaic, NJ
Accidents
Passaic, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Passaic, NJ
WDBO

US plans $50B wildfire fight where forests meet civilization

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — The Biden administration said Tuesday it will significantly expand efforts to stave off catastrophic wildfires that have torched areas of the U.S. West by more aggressively thinning forests around “hot spots” where nature and neighborhoods collide. As climate change heats up...
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

US faces wave of omicron deaths in coming weeks, models say

The fast-moving omicron variant may cause less severe disease on average, but COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are climbing and modelers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the wave subsides in mid-March. The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
18K+
Followers
46K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy