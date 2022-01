Family farmers like me have been calling for years for aggressive federal action to break up monopolies and make markets more fair. We know what happens when a handful of companies control livestock and meatpacking markets: farmers earn a shrinking share of the food dollar, farm income declines, and meatpackers earn huge profits. Meatpacking corporations then use those profits to gain more control over livestock production, either through direct ownership or through subcontractors, in a never-ending cycle of corporate concentration and consolidation.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO