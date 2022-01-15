ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Icon of French left Taubira joins crowded presidential race

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YURCH_0dmkQCOg00
France Presidential Election Former left-wing socialist minister Christiane Taubira delivers a speech to announce that she is candidate for the French presidential election 2022 during a visit in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) (Laurent Cipriani)

LYON, France — (AP) — A progressive icon from the South American territory of French Guiana on Saturday joined the race for France’s presidential election in April, promising to push back against the “discourse of hate” that has stained the campaign and seeking to unite France's long-fractured left wing.

Christine Taubira has only marginal support in the polls but is admired by many for her work for social justice and for championing a French law that recognizes the slave trade as a crime against humanity. She last ran for president in 2002, the first Black woman to do so in France, and garnered just 2.3% of the vote.

“I want to play my part against ... the discourse of hate and confront new challenges together,” she said in declaring her candidacy to supporters in the city of Lyon. “I hear the anger in the face of discrimination.”

Taubira, a former justice minister and former member of the European Parliament, is promising 800 euros ($913) a month to all young people for five years, a hike in the minimum wage and zero taxes on organic goods, among other measures.

France's presidential campaign ahead of the April 10 vote has been largely dominated by two figures on the far right: populist pundit Eric Zemmour and Marine Le Pen, the runner-up in the last vote in 2017, who have pushed immigration and security high up the agenda.

Zemmour faces a verdict Monday in a trial where he is accused of inciting racial hatred for calling underage migrants thieves, murderers and rapists.

French President Emmanuel Macron, a centrist, is widely expected to run for re-election and polls suggest he currently is the front-runner, though many voters remain undecided.

Taubira wants the once-powerful French left to join forces. But with several left-wing presidential candidates already running, her candidacy could further splinter it.

Other presidential contenders include far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, Socialist Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Greens party candidate Yannick Jadot and the conservative Republicans candidate Valérie Pécresse.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

EU chief scraps meetings because driver is COVID-19 positive

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she has canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament this week after her driver tested positive for COVID-19.Von der Leyen said she was already in Strasbourg, France, for the plenary when she was told of the news and immediately headed back to European Union headquarters in Brussels She faced a heavy program in Strasbourg over the next three days, including attending a solemn remembrance for David Sassoli the European Parliament president, who died last week. She was also scheduled to have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and preside over the College of EU Commissioners for their weekly meeting. “Regretfully, I must therefore cancel my participation” to the legislative session, she tweeted.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic Read More EU flag drapes coffin of Sassoli, head of bloc's parliamentFrance takes EU reins with push for more sovereigntyWhy are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?
PUBLIC HEALTH
bulletin-news.com

French Far-Left Presidential Candidate Tries to Secure Votes with Promise of Jobs

Far-left With an unprecedented “immersive and olfactory” gathering, French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon hailed migrants and Russia while mocking campaign opponents on Sunday, hoping to resuscitate his failing campaign for April’s election. Yes, olfactory: the marketing team employed screens and speakers to surround attendees in the Nantes...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Hidalgo
Person
Valérie Pécresse
Person
Marine Le Pen
Person
Yannick Jadot
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

Leaders of Germany, Spain meet to align progressive agendas

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met Monday in the Spanish capital to align their left-wing governments' agendas and plan how to boost progressive policies in the 27-nation European Union After taking over last month from Angela Merkel as leader of the EU’s most populous nation and its largest economy, Scholz joined Sánchez in the selected group of progressive EU politicians holding office. Both leaders also head unprecedented coalition governments in their respective countries.Sánchez greeted Scholz at the stairs of the Moncloa Palace in the outskirts of Madrid which hosts the Spanish prime minister’s...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Left#Presidential Race#French Guiana#Lyon#Ap#South American#The European Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
AFP

A year after arrest, Navalny says no 'regret' about return to Russia

The Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny said Monday he did not regret returning to Russia a year ago, despite his jailing and a historic crackdown on the opposition. On his return to Russia, Navalny was jailed for more than two years on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated.
EUROPE
Washington Examiner

Russian economy shudders amid Ukraine war fears

Russian stock values on the Moscow Exchange's benchmark RTS Index fell on Tuesday to their lowest value since February 2021. As Kommersant reports, since last week, the Russian markets have lost 13%-15% in value. Things are not moving in the right direction: The RTS ended Tuesday 7.3% down on Monday's close. The market tremors are seen by analysts as a response to escalating concern over the prospect of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine and associated Western sanctions threats.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
AFP

Iran jails anew French academic for 'violating' house arrest: judiciary

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was jailed anew for breaking house arrest restrictions, an official from the Islamic republic's judiciary authority said on Sunday. "Ms Adelkhah... has unfortunately knowingly violated the limits of house arrest dozens of times," Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy head of the judiciary, was quoted as saying by Mizan Online, the authority's news agency.
WORLD
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
18K+
Followers
46K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy