ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Official: Alec Baldwin surrenders phone for shooting probe

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KdcQ2_0dmkQ3XO00
Prop Firearm Shooting FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on Dec. 9, 2021, in New York. Baldwin said Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, any suggestion that he's not cooperating with a probe into last fall's shooting on his movie set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is a lie. He responded via Instagram to stories that discussed why authorities who served him with a search warrant for his phone haven't gotten it yet. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini)

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Alec Baldwin has surrendered his cellphone to authorities as part of the investigation into a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set last fall, a law enforcement official said.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Rios said Baldwin's phone was turned over Friday to law enforcement officials in Suffolk County, New York, who will gather the information from the phone and provide it to Santa Fe County investigators, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

Sheriff's office investigators in December obtained a search warrant for the phone's contents in their investigation into the Oct. 11 shooting on the “Rust” film set at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe.

Baldwin was an actor and co-producer, and the search warrant for his phone sought text messages, images, videos, calls or any other information related to the movie.

Authorities have said Baldwin’s prop revolver discharged a live round during a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, said his client had been cooperating with authorities throughout the course of the investigation, and the delay in providing information from the phone was no indication otherwise.

“Alec voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation,” Dyer said Friday in a statement. “But this matter isn’t about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone.”

Baldwin, who has denied any wrongdoing in the shooting, and said in an Instagram message on Jan. 8 that New Mexico needed to go through New York law enforcement and that the process of specifying exactly what is needed took time.

“They can’t just go through your phone and take your photos, or your love letters to your wife, or what have you,” he said.

Baldwin has said he didn’t know the gun he was holding contained a live round when it went off. Investigators are trying to find the source of the live round.

No charges have been filed in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Felony charges are 1st in a fatal crash involving Autopilot

DETROIT — (AP) — California prosecutors have filed two counts of vehicular manslaughter against the driver of a Tesla on Autopilot who ran a red light, slammed into another car and killed two people in 2019. The defendant appears to be the first person to be charged with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Crime & Safety
State
New Mexico State
County
Santa Fe County, NM
State
New York State
Santa Fe County, NM
Crime & Safety
WDBO

Prosecutor: No charges in Black Kansas teen’s custody death

WICHITA, Kan. — (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor said Tuesday that he won't file criminal charges over the death of a Black 17-year-old who became unresponsive while being restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes following an altercation with staff at a Wichita juvenile center in September. Sedgwick...
WICHITA, KS
WDBO

Do Minnesota cases show it's getting easier to convict cops?

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — First, it was Mohamed Noor — convicted for shooting an unarmed woman who approached his police SUV. Then it was Derek Chauvin, found guilty of murder for using his knee to pin George Floyd to a Minneapolis street as he gasped for air. Last month, it was Kim Potter, guilty of manslaughter for shooting a young Black man after a traffic stop.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
WDBO

White House: Texas hostage-taker had raised no red flags

DALLAS — (AP) — The gunman who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death was checked against law enforcement databases before entering the U.S. but raised no red flags, the White House said Tuesday. Malik Faisal Akram, a...
DALLAS, TX
WDBO

High court hears case involving painting stolen by Nazis

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A California man and a Spanish museum locked in a dispute over a valuable impressionist masterpiece stolen by the Nazis should be able to agree on one thing, Justice Stephen Breyer said Tuesday during arguments in the case at the Supreme Court. “Can everyone...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBO

UK man admits exploiting worker kept in shed for 40 years

LONDON — (AP) — A man in northwest England pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to exploiting a vulnerable victim who was found living in a garden shed that had been his home for 40 years. The victim was rescued in October 2018 when officers from the Gangmasters &...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Ex-Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald to be released

CHICAGO — (AP) — The white Chicago police officer whose fatal shooting of Black teen Laquan McDonald put the city at the center of a national debate about race and law enforcement is set to be released from prison next month after serving less than half of the 81-month sentence imposed three years ago.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Santa Fe New Mexican#Sheriff#Instagram
WDBO

Central Florida woman attacked by bear in her own driveway

A woman in DeBary, Florida went out to walk her dogs when a large female bear (later found in a tree with her three young cubs) scratched her in the face. The bear was later euthanized, in accordance with FWC regulations, and the cubs were deemed old enough to survive on their own.
DEBARY, FL
WDBO

FBI, US agencies look beyond indictments in cybercrime fight

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The FBI and other federal agencies are increasingly looking to counter cyber threats through tools other than criminal indictments, the head of the bureau's cyber division said in an interview with The Associated Press. Arrests and indictments of foreign cybercriminals are still appropriate in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Tickets via text: Texas police department using new technology

WINDCREST, Texas — A Texas police department is using new technology to cite drivers via text messages instead of traffic stops. The Windcrest, Texas, police department is planning to use the Trusted Driver Program, a web-based program created in part by former San Antonio police officers, KIII-TV reported. The program allows drivers to avoid a traffic stop and instead get a ticket via text message.
WINDCREST, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBO

Justices suggest Boston should have flown 'Christian flag'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Supreme Court justices seemed to have little doubt Tuesday that Boston was wrong to refuse to fly a banner described as a Christian flag outside City Hall. Arguments at the high court appeared to unite justices on the left and right in favor of...
BOSTON, MA
WDBO

Norway mass killer seeks parole 10 years after attacks

SKIEN, Norway — (AP) — Anders Behring Breivik, the Norwegian far-right fanatic who killed 77 people in bomb-and-gun massacres in 2011, argued Tuesday for an early release from prison, telling a parole judge he had renounced violence even as he professed white supremacist views and flashed Nazi salutes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
18K+
Followers
46K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy