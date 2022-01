BOSTON (CBS) — The voting rights debate is reaching a climax in Washington D.C. But did you know that voter access is becoming a political flashpoint on Beacon Hill as well? It’s the issue propelling Boston NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan to run for secretary of state, promising in her announcement video this morning that “I’ll champion policies to protect, defend and expand voting rights here in Massachusetts and across our country.” In an interview with WBZ News, she adds: “If they’re not going to get it done in DC, we have to lead on it.” The Massachusetts House let pandemic-era voting changes like...

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO