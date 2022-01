A hard-fought battle has finally produced results. An intersection that claimed the life of a prominent resident last year will now get a traffic light. At least that’s the word from the city’s transportation department, paving the way for such a signal at Kappock Street and Johnson Avenue. Officials there came to that conclusion after field visits and what they described as a focus on the “geometry of the intersection.” That includes potential obstructions, existing signage and markings, along with traffic volumes, speed, and other factors.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO