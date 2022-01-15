This is Ford’s new-generation, hybrid Puma WRC car

The regular Peugeot 206 is forgettable—a fine hatchback, but one that lives in the shadow of its predecessor, the 205. The 206 WRC, however, is a legend. Peugeot rejoined the World Rally Championship in 1999 after a 13 year absence. The World Rally Car regulations of the time—introduced in 1997—allowed for great technical freedom and had no requirement for road-going homologation specials. Peugeot, looking to dominate as it did with the 205 T16 in the mid-Eighties, went all-in on the 206 WRC. Apparently, the only parts it shared with the road-going 206 were door handles and headlights. In fact, the 206 WRC had more in common with the old 205 T16, sharing an engine block with its Group B predecessor. Bizarrely, the engine was mounted transversely, but the gearbox was longitudinal.

