Premier League

Newcastle denied crucial EPL win by late Watford equalizer

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Joao Pedro snatched a victory from Newcastle’s grasp by...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watford keeper Foster happy with role for Newcastle draw

Ben Foster was delighted to help Watford 'stop the rot' against Newcastle United on Saturday. The Hornets finally ended a run of seven defeats in all competitions with a 1-1 draw at St. James' Park. "I'm glad I could help the team a little bit today," Watford keeper Foster told...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley ask Premier League to postpone Watford match due to Covid cases and injuries

Burnley have made an application to the Premier League to postpone Tuesday’s fixture against Watford due to a “high number” of injuries and Covid-19 cases in their first-team squad. The Premier League said they will meet later on Monday to review the club’s request. The fixture at Turf Moor was previously postponed in December and Sean Dyche’s side have only played 17 matches so far this season, fewer than any other club. Saturday’s home match against Leicester became their fourth fixture to be be postponed due to Covid cases and injuries while a fifth, against Tottenham, was called off due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

New owners and Eddie Howe have plenty of work to do – state of play at Newcastle

Newcastle once again find themselves pitched into the thick of a battle for Premier League survival despite their new-found status as one of football’s richest clubs.With 18 games to play and having won only one of their 20 league fixtures to date, the Magpies remain entrenched in the drop zone and although they have not been cut adrift, a continuation of their current form could prove fatal.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the issues facing the club’s largely Saudi-backed owners as they attempt to protect their investment and bring their vast wealth to bear.What impact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley vs Watford postponed after Clarets depleted by injuries, Afcon and Covid

Burnley’s home match against Watford on Tuesday night has been postponed after the Premier League accepted that the Clarets do not have enough players available to field a team.Earlier on Monday the Burnley manager Sean Dyche revealed only 10 first-team players had taken part in training, forcing the club to apply for a second successive postponement after Saturday’s match against Leicester was also called off. “We’re at such a stretched moment in time that it’s very difficult all round,” Dyche said. “At training today there were 10 recognised first-team players. That’s where we’re at.”The Premier League stipulates clubs can apply...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool resist Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane narrative conditioning their season

The theme pre-match had extended to the focus in the aftermath of an exacting 3-0 victory over Brentford, which catapulted Liverpool above Chelsea and loosely within reach of Manchester City at the Premier League summit.Just as, ahead of the encounter, he referenced the external din over the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp circled it in his post-match briefing. The anaemic attack during the goalless draw against 10-man Arsenal in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final raised obvious concerns, slightly lifted by contributions in front of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
FIFA
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton must take opportunity for a complete cultural reset after Rafa Benitez sacking

When it comes to news like Rafa Benitez’s sacking at Everton, much of the story usually centres on how “upbeat” the players now are, and how they felt he was taking them down.That is true, but this whole episode is really about something so much bigger. If the football side of the club finally sees sense, it should be the start of something new; a proper fresh start. It kind of has to be, since the hierarchy of the club has been hollowed out as a consequence of Benitez.That is his “legacy”.Benitez’s entire reign was really the end result of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Boost for Scotland and Wales as FIFA wipes bookings ahead of World Cup play-offs

Scotland and Wales have received a World Cup play-off boost with FIFA removing all yellow cards picked up in qualifying.Both Scotland boss Steve Clarke and Wales counterpart Robert Page had called for bookings to be wiped clean after securing their place in the play-offs in November.FIFA has now decided to introduce a yellow-card amnesty for the 12 European nations involved in the March play-offs, which could see Scotland and Wales meet to determine a place at this year’s World Cup.A Football Association of Wales spokesman said: “Following a request from UEFA, FIFA has decided to cancel all cautions that have...
UEFA
The Independent

Marcelo Bielsa praises desire of Leeds players after win at West Ham

Marcelo Bielsa saluted the desire of his Leeds players after Jack Harrison’s stunning hat-trick fired them to a 3-2 win at West Ham Winger Harrison outshone the Hammers’ in-form wideman Jarrod Bowen as the Whites registered back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season.Leeds travelled to east London without nine first-team players – and lost two more before half-time – as well as a bench containing seven teenagers, including 15-year-old Archie Gray.But unlike a few miles up the road in north London, there were no thoughts of a postponement.“There’s rules to ask for that type of thing and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

What now for Everton after departure of Rafael Benitez?

The end of Rafael Benitez’s misguided and disjointed 200-day reign at Goodison Park has left Everton looking for a seventh permanent manager in six years.However, the problems at the club run deeper than what has been happening on the pitch in the last six months.The PA news agency looks at how the situation has got to this point and what Everton do next.Why did Benitez have to go?7 wins11 defeats1 win in last 13 Premier League matches16th in Premier League tableConceded first goal in 16 of their 22 games in all competitions.The bare fact of one win in 13 league...
PREMIER LEAGUE

