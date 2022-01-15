Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Cryptic Post About ‘Truth’ Amid Britney’s Claims

Jamie Lynn Spears has responded to Britney Spears’ furious claim that her younger sister is promoting her memoir “at my expense” after her family “ruined my dreams 100 billion percent.” The Sweet Magnolias actress posted a statement of her own Friday morning, in which she claims her sister’s remarks are “absolutely not the truth.” She wrote, in part: “It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media. I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself... I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister... There are no sides, and I don’t want drama, but I’m speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO