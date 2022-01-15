ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Cryptic Post About ‘Truth’ Amid Britney’s Claims

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe feud continues? Amid Britney Spears and younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ recent battle of words, the Sweet Magnolias star is seemingly addressing the drama with a curious message. “Nobody trashes your name more than someone who’s afraid you’ll tell people the truth,” Jamie Lynn, 30, shared via...

