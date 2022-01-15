European roundup: Lewandowski hat-trick helps Bayern set scoring record

Robert Lewandowski completes his hat-trick for Bayern Munich against Cologne.

Robert Lewandowski grabbed a hat-trick as Bayern Munich scored for a record 66th Bundesliga game in succession to beat Cologne 4-0 and restore their six-point lead at the top.

Lewandowski claimed the opening goal in the ninth minute off a pass from Thomas Müller – after a video review check for offside – with Bayern last failing to find the net in February 2020 in a 0-0 draw against RB Leipzig.

Corentin Tolisso tightened Bayern’s grip with a fine shot into the top-left corner. Leroy Sané, back after a positive test for coronavirus, set up Lewandowski for two more goals in the second half.

Hoffenheim came into the weekend in third and harbouring hopes of returning to the Champions League for the first time since 2018-19 but losing to Union Berlin 2-1 didn’t help. Union players scored all of the goals as Andreas Voglsammer canceled out Timo Baumgartl’s early own goal before Grischa Prömel scored the winner.

Bayer Leverkusen took third place from Hoffenheim, defeating Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 despite a pair of penalty saves from Yann Sommer. After the Gladbach goalkeeper pushed Patrik Schick’s spot-kick wide, Robert Andrich volleyed Leverkusen ahead from close range at the resulting corner. Schick added a second goal from a free-kick before Nico Elvedi responded for Gladbach. Sommer saved another penalty from Kerem Demirbay late on.

Yann Sommer pulls off two penalty saves but is unable to prevent Bayer Leverkusen taking three points. Photograph: Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach/Getty Images

RB Leipzig’s gradual recovery under new coach Domenico Tedesco continued after beating Stuttgart 2-0 to rise to seventh. Leipzig took the lead against relegation-threatened Stuttgart with an André Silva penalty after defender Konstantinos Mavropanos blocked a cross with his arm.

Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin drew 0-0 in a game between teams failing to meet their respective expectations. The Wolfsburg coach, Florian Kohfeldt, won his first three games in charge in October and November but has failed to win since in the Bundesliga or Champions League, and is under pressure. Mainz stayed seven games unbeaten at home with a 1-0 win over Bochum.

In Serie A, Juventus beat relegation-threatened Udinese 2-0. Weston McKennie sealed the match 11 minutes from time and the American, a Harry Potter fan, marked the goal with his usual wand celebration.

It was a contrast to Paulo Dybala’s lack of celebration when he scored the opener in the first half. The forward, who is embroiled in ongoing lengthy discussions over a new contract, instead gave an icy glare towards the directors’ box.

Juventus went ahead in the 19th minute when Arthur’s pass found Moise Kean, who laid it off for Dybala to sweep home, and added a second in the second half when McKennie headed in a Mattia De Sciglio cross. The win takes them level on points with Atalanta, who have two games in hand.

Paulo Dybala offered little in the way of celebration after scoring against Udinese. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Earlier, Ciro Immobile scored two goals and had a hand in another as Lazio won at last-placed Salernitana 3-0. Immobile netted two within three minutes early in the match, before Manuel Lazzari added a third in the second half.

Lazio were looking for their first win of 2022 and got off to the perfect start when Luis Alberto sent in a long ball, which Sergej Milinkovic-Savic backheeled to Immobile for the forward to place into the bottom-left corner. Immobile doubled Lazio’s lead moments later, connecting with a Pedro cross at close range.

Immobile later helped create Lazio’s third as he sent a crossfield pass to Felipe Anderson, who rolled the ball into the path of Lazzari to fire home.

Torino fought back to win at relegation-threatened Sampdoria 2-1. Francesco Caputo put the hosts ahead after 18 minutes but Wilfried Singo equalised shortly afterwards and Dennis Praet scored Torino’s winner in the second half.

Kylian Mbappé’s 10th league goal of the season helped PSG beat Brest 2-0 to stay 11 points clear at the top. PSG were missing Lionel Messi, who is still recovering from coronavirus, and struggled in the early stages as Brest’s Irvin Cardona forced Gianluigi Donnarumma into two smart saves.

But Mbappé curled a shot into the bottom corner from the left of the penalty area in the 32nd minute to give his side the lead. Marco Verratti hit a post just after the break, before left-back Nuno Mendes set up Thilo Kehrer for a close-range volley in the 53rd minute.

Lens are in fourth place after Seko Fofana’s 95th-minute winner completed a comeback win over bottom side Saint-Étienne. Ryad Boudebouz had put the hosts in front in the first half, but Florian Socota levelled before Fofana delivered a hammer blow to Les Verts’ hopes of beating the drop.