Durham, NC

Person in police custody fatally shot by officer at Duke University Hospital overnight

By Kayla Morton
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A person in police custody was fatally shot by an officer in the emergency department at Duke University Hospital overnight, officials confirm.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Duke Health officials said its University Hospital emergency department was the scene of a shooting in which a person in police custody was fatally shot.

“A Durham Police Officer had custody of an arrestee at the Duke University Hospital Emergency Department. While being treated at the hospital, a struggle ensued between the two. During the struggle, the man took the officer’s gun. A Duke Officer, responding to the scene discharged his weapon,” Director Sarah Avery said in an official statement.

She continued, “The man was immediately treated by trauma staff, but tragically did not survive. DUPD has contacted State Bureau of Investigation. They are currently at the hospital and conducting the investigation.  The officers were wearing body cameras and other witnesses have been identified for the investigation.”

No patients, hospital staff or police were injured, and the emergency department remained operational the entire time, but is currently operating with reduced capacity to accommodate the investigation.

