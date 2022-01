Céline Dion is ready to return to the stage, but unfortunately, her health isn’t allowing her to do that just yet. On January 15, the 53-year-old Grammy-winning singer announced in a press release that she is officially canceling the remaining 19 shows of her Courage World Tour in North America. Before the coronavirus pandemic first impacted the U.S. in March 2020, Céline was on a roll, performing a total of 52 shows. But in September 2020, she made the decision to reschedule the remainder of her tour to August 2021. Then, a few weeks before hitting the road, the “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” vocalist rescheduled the shows again to March 2022.

