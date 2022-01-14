Take a Tour of Leonardo DiCaprio’s $10 Million New Beverly Hills Home

Colombian cocaine queenpin Griselda Blanco is getting the Netflix treatment, courtesy of Sofia Vergara.
The “Modern Family” alum stars in and executive produces the limited series “Griselda,” helmed by “Narcos” showrunner Eric Newman under his overall deal with the streaming platform. See Vergara’s transformation into Blanco above, in a first look at Netflix’s “Griselda.”
Per the official series description, “Griselda” is “inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her...
