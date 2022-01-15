ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Benefit for Elmira 3-year-old with heart disease

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BP6Dt_0dmkLcgj00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A benefit will be held Tuesday to help the family of a 3-year-old boy from Elmira. Hudson Weigel was born August 21, 2018. Two days after he was born Hudson Weigel’s family learned Hudson had Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and critical aortic stenosis.

Hudson then spent the next month at Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester where he received his first open heart surgery. He was then flown to New York City where he spent the next 11 months fighting for his life with seven more surgeries.

The first year home involved two life flights along with several 911 calls and ambulance rides. Hudson has a tracheostomy and depends on a ventilator and feeding tube every day.

In May of 2021, Hudson suffered another accident from his tracheostomy coming out and suffered severe brain damage.

Marlene Casamento said the family was then sent home on hospice. Hudson’s condition has improved though his smile has still yet to return.

Hudson’s parents, Bridget and Eric have two other children. The benefit will be held at Bathtub Billy’s Wood Fired Pizza Bar & Grill at the Mall at Greece Ridge on January 18 from 4-7 p.m. The family said 20 percent of all dine-in and takeout orders will support the Weigel family and Hudson’s medical bills.

Image courtesy of Marlene Casamento
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Health
City
New York City, NY
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
Elmira, NY
Society
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
News 8 WROC

Oneida County COVID-19 update, January 18

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its COVID-19 case numbers for January 18th. 1,407* new positive cases, 50,147** total. *(includes 1/14-1/17) 1/14: 414 1/15: 375 1/16: 277 1/17: 341 **102 positive cases were added into today’s total as the result of home test kits reported to Oneida County from 1/6/22 to 1/16/22. […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Disease#Hospice#Open Heart Surgery#Charity#Bathtub Billy#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy