ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'SNL' Suffered Key Shakeup Behind the Scenes Ahead of 2022 Premiere

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 3 days ago

Saturday Night Live's 2022 will be a bit different than expected. The sketch comedy series, which returns from its winter break tonight with host Ariana DeBose and musical guest Bleachers, will be without one of its head writers, Anna Drezen. In December, Drezen announced on Instagram that she will not be...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Guiding Light' Fan-Favorite Joining 'The Young and the Restless'

Genoa City has found its new Ashland Locke. Just days after it was revealed that Richard Burgi, who had portrayed the character since early 2021, would abruptly be leaving the series, The Young and the Restless has reportedly tapped Guiding Light alum Robert Newman as Burgi's replacement. Newman's casting was...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: The Best and Worst of Ariana DeBose’s Hosting Debut

With “Saturday NIght Live” back in the New Year — and after closing out 2021 with a stripped down version of both a Fiver Timers Club and Christmas episode — it continues its 47th season’s impressive run of first-time hosts. This week saw Ariana DeBose fill that role, hot off her Golden Globe win (Best Support Actress in a Motion Picture) for “West Side Story.” Host: Ariana DeBose “SNL” has thankfully been out of the era of constant musical monologues for quite some time. Now, when there actually is one, it can be appreciated (instead of just seen as the go-to bit...
MUSIC
Popculture

'Only Murders in the Building' Adds Iconic Actress and Comedian to Season 2

Only Murders in the Building is ramping things up for Season 2, and it has added an iconic actress and a beloved comedian to the cast. Deadline reports that both Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer will co-star in the next season of Hulu's hit comedy whodunit. At this time, no details regarding their characters have been shared. The pair join previously announced Only Murders cast newcomer actress and model Cara Delevingne, as well as series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

This Is Us' Mandy Moore & Chrissy Metz Share Behind-the-Scenes Pics Ahead of Final Season

Watch: "This Is Us" Star Sterling K. Brown Reveals BIGGEST Wish for Randall. The This Is Us cast knows how to make us cry on- and off-screen. On Tuesday, Jan. 4, Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz took to Instagram to pay tribute to the time they've spent making the NBC hit drama, which is about to kick off its farewell season. Moore's social media post was particularly heartwarming, as it paid tribute to her TV husband, Milo Ventimiglia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annie Murphy
Person
Kiersey Clemons
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Michael Che
Person
Christine Baranski
Person
Colin Jost
Person
John Cho
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Creator's Most Acclaimed Movie Is Becoming a TV Show

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's most critically-acclaimed movie is getting the TV treatment at Fox, Variety reports. The 2016 film Hell or High Water, written by Sheridan and directed by David Mackenzie, stars Ben Foster and Chris Pine as bank-robbing brothers attempting to save their family's land and evade Texas Rangers played by Jeff Bridges, and Gil Birmingham. The film earned four Oscar nominations, getting nods for best picture, best editing, best supporting actor for Bridges and best original screenplay for Sheridan.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Hulu Show Completely Canceled, No New Home Found

Y: The Last Man will not be saved. Four months after FX on Hulu canceled the series, showrunner Eliza Clark confirmed that no new home was found for the project on Friday, Jan. 14. The project took years to make the transition from graphic novel to television series and was canceled less than two months after it finally debuted. Although Y: The Last Man drew positive reviews and attracted fans of the Brian K. Vaughan-written comic, it didn't see the kind of immediate success Hulu needed.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix's Newest Horror Movie Has Audiences Too Terrified to Sleep

Netflix has a new horror movie streaming and it has audiences too terrified to sleep. The film is titled The Wasteland, and it follows a family that has their "tranquility" upended while living "isolated from society" by a "horrific creature that would put the bounds that (tie) them to test." The Spanish-language only features three main characters, and runs just over an hour-and-a-half long, which makes it a quick watch before trying to tuck yourself in at night.
TV & VIDEOS
PopSugar

The Naomi Cast Take Us Behind the Scenes of the Superhero Show

The CW has introduced its newest superhero, Naomi, to the network's Arrowverse, and viewers are already hooked on the series. Naomi follows Kaci Walfall's titular character as she explores "her hidden destiny" of being a superhero, and investigates the truth behind a supernatural event that's stirring things up in her hometown of Port Oswego, NY.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Shakeup#Instagram A#Praise Petey#Schitt#Cowboy Bebop#Magnum P I
Popculture

John Goodman Was Hospitalized After 'Righteous Gemstones' Fight Scene Mishap

John Goodman had a bit of a scare while filming The Righteous Gemstones Season 2. In a couple of recent interviews, the 69-year-old revealed that a stumble during a fight scene led to a hospital visit. In the HBO comedy's Season 2 premiere, Goodman's character, pastor Eli Gemstone, fights an attacker who comes after him and his friend Glendon "Junior" Marsh Jr. (Eric Roberts). However, a misstep from Goodman led to a possible concussion.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘SNL’: Ariana DeBose to Host 2022 Premiere With Musical Guest Roddy Ricch

Saturday Night Live is entering the new year with some new faces, as today they have announced the season will return on January 15 with a first-time host, Ariana DeBose, and a first-time musical guest, Roddy Ricch. The sketch show has been on break since December 18 when Paul Rudd hosted with a limited cast and crew due to a rise in COVID cases. Currently, the show is expected to proceed as normal with the full cast, crew, and live audience.
TV & VIDEOS
Mac Observer

Apple TV+: Behind The Scenes of ‘Dickinson’

Dickinson, one of the first shows ever to appear on Apple TV+ has finished. The season three finale was the last episode. To celebrate, a new mini-documentary has been released, in which star Hailee Steinfeld and other members of the cast and crew give viewers a look behind-the-scenes and share some of their favorite memories from their time on the show. All three seasons of Dickinson are available to Apple TV+ subscribers now.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The White Lotus’ Adds F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson to Season 2 Cast

The White Lotus season two is coming into sharper focus. Mike White’s HBO dark comedy has enlisted F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson as series regulars for its sophomore season. They join the previously announced castmembers Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in season two, which will leave Hawaii behind and be set at a different White Lotus hotel property. Sources say season two will be set in Italy, though HBO has declined comment on the setting. Abraham, whose massive list of credits includes Apple’s Mythic Quest, Showtime’s Homeland and features The Grand Budapest Hotel and Amadeus, will play...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Dramedy Shortly After Second Season Premiere

Netflix canceled Gentefied, a half-hour comedy-drama series featuring a primarily Latin American cast. The show debuted in February 2020, and its second season was released in November 2021. It was created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chavez. Gentefied earned mostly positive reviews for its first season but was ignored...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
imore.com

Go behind the scenes with 'The Tragedy of Macbeth - Making the Film'

"The Tragedy of Macbeth" is now streaming on Apple TV+. The film is directed by Joel Coen and stars Denzel Washington and Frances MacDormand. Apple TV+ has posted a behind-the-scenes look at how the film was made. "The Tragedy of Macbeth," the new drama film from award-winning director Joel Coen,...
MOVIES
TVLine

Will Forte to Host SNL, With Eurovision Winner Måneskin as Musical Guest

MacGruber is returning to whence he came. Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte will host the Jan. 22 episode of NBC’s long-running sketch comedy series, it was announced during this weekend’s show. This mark’s Forte’s first time returning as a host since wrapping his seven-season run as a cast member in 2010. Forte recently parlayed his recurring SNL character of the MacGyver-like MacGruber into a streaming series that debuted on Peacock in December. Serving as musical guest for Forte’s hosting debut will be the Italian rock band Måneskin — winner of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest– in their first SNL appearance. Saturday Night Live resumed Season 47 this weekend with first-time host Ariana DeBose (of West Side Story) and first-time musical guest Bleachers.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Willem Dafoe to Host SNL on Jan. 29, With Katy Perry as Musical Guest

Willem Dafoe has been tapped to  close out Saturday Night Live‘s January episodes, with a musical assist from Katy Perry. NBC announced Tuesday that the Spider-Man: No Way Home star will make his SNL hosting debut on Jan. 29. Perry, meanwhile, returns as musical guest for the fourth time. The “Firework” singer is currently headlining her first Las Vegas residency, PLAY, at Resorts World Theatre. Saturday Night Live resumed Season 47 last weekend with first-time host Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) and first-time musical guest Bleachers. SNL alum Will Forte will host the Jan. 22 episode, with Italian rock band Måneskin — winner of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest — handling musical duties.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

PaleyFest 2022: Ghosts, Cobra Kai, Superman & Lois, Hacks, NCIS Shows and More Among In-Person Panels

PaleyFest 2022 has unveiled its in-person slate for this year’s event, and it includes superheroes and supernatural spirits. The lineup for the annual TV festival, which will take place from April 2-10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, will kick off with a panel for This Is Us‘ final season. The event will also recognize two other shows that will be saying goodbye, AMC’s Better Call Saul and ABC’s black-ish. Other panel highlights include CBS’ freshman comedy Ghosts, The CW’s Superman & Lois, Netflix’s Emily in Paris and an evening celebrating the NCIS universe. “We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy